Girls basketball season preview: Ottawa-Glandorf Titans

Coach: Troy Yant

Years, career record: 5, 90-18

Division: II

Last year: 26-3, 8-1 WBL (champs), state runner-up

Returning letterwinners (* returning starter): Kylie White* (Sr., 5-9, post); Lexi Schroeder *(Sr., 5-9, wing); Kadie Hempfling* (Jr., 5-9, wing); Erin Kaufman* (So., 5-5, point guard); Carri Johnson (Jr., 5-8, guard); Devon Warnecke (Sr., 5-7, guard); McKenzie Meyer (Jr., 5-6, wing)

Promising newcomers: Ashley Schroeder (So., 5-4, guard); Paige Sutter (So., 5-11, post)

Team outlook: The Titans lost four-year starter Dani Ellerbrock to graduation, but the remaining four starters are back, including WBL Player of the Year Kadie Hempfling. “With a strong nucleus returning who have played in quite a few big games, we will once again be setting our goals fairly high,” coach Troy Yant said. “We will need to develop our bench and role players and replace our graduated leadership, with our returners taking on additional roles.”

SCHEDULE

Nov. 30 at Tinora 12:30 PM

Dec. 3 at Kalida 2:30 PM

Dec. 6 at Wauseon 7:30 PM

Dec. 8 at St. Marys 7:30 PM

Dec. 15 at Bath 7:30 PM

Dec. 22 Ottoville 7:30 PM

Dec. 28 Liberty-Benton 7:30 PM

Dec. 29 at Columbus Grove 7:30 PM

Jan. 3 Perrysburg 7:30 PM

Jan. 5 Van Wert 7:30 PM

Jan. 12 Celina 7:30 PM

Jan. 14 Lima Senior 1:30 PM

Jan. 19 at Shawnee 7:30 PM

Jan. 21 Miami Trace 1:30 PM

Jan. 26 at Defiance 7:30 PM

Feb. 2 Kenton 7:30 PM

Feb. 7 Napoleon 7:30 PM

Feb. 9 at Wapakoneta 7:30 PM

Feb. 14 Archbold 7:30 PM

Feb. 16 Elida 7:30 PM

GIRLS BASKETBALL