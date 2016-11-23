Boys basketball season preview: Shawnee Indians

Coach: Mark Triplett

Years, career record: 4, 30-40

Division: II

Last year: 14-9, 5-4 WBL (fourth)

Returning letterwinners (* returning starter): Sean McDonald* (Sr., 5-10, guard); Riley Rosado (Jr., 6-0, guard); Tyler Moore (Jr., 6-1, forward); Zayne Wilkerson (Sr., 6-5, center); Tyler Mayer (Sr., 6-2, forward); Ray Manley* (Sr., 6-0, guard/forward); Tyler Hall* (Sr,. 6-4, center)

Promising newcomers: Jared Thomas (Jr., 6-0, guard/forward), Brady Sweeny (Jr., 6-1, forward), Zarian Graves (Sr., 6-2, forward/center), Sheridan O’Neal (So., 6-3, guard/forward)

Team outlook: The Indians have a deep group of big men, and they like to run offensively. The key has to be defense, though. “It will be all about defense with this group,” coach Mark Triplett said. “If we can get stops consistently and control the pace of the game, then we will be able to complete with anyone on any given night.”

SCHEDULE

Dec. 2 Elida Tipoff Classic 12:00 AM

Dec. 3 Elida Tipoff Classic 12:00 AM

Dec. 10 Bluffton 7:30 PM

Dec. 16 Wapakoneta 7:30 PM

Dec. 17 New Knoxville 7:30 PM

Dec. 20 Perry 7:30 PM

Dec. 23 Marion Local 7:30 PM

Dec. 27 Lima Central Catholic 7:30 PM

Dec. 30 Bellefontaine 7:30 PM

Jan. 6 at St. Marys 7:30 PM

Jan. 7 Coldwater 7:30 PM

Jan. 13 Van Wert 7:30 PM

Jan. 14 at Delphos St. John’s 7:30 PM

Jan. 20 at Ottawa-Glandorf 7:30 PM

Jan. 21 at Wayne Trace 7:30 PM

Jan. 24 Crestview 7:30 PM

Jan. 27 at Kenton 7:30 PM

Feb. 3 Elida 7:30 PM

Feb. 4 Findlay 7:30 PM

Feb. 10 at Bath 7:30 PM

Feb. 17 Celina 7:30 PM

Feb. 24 at Defiance 7:30 PM

