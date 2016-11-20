Brady throws 4 TDs, Pats beat 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Tom Brady threw for 280 yards and four touchdowns and the New England Patriots beat San Francisco 30-17 on Sunday in Brady’s first road game against the 49ers team he rooted for as a boy.

Brady found Danny Amendola for a 5-yard touchdown to start the fourth quarter then later hit Malcolm Mitchell on a 56-yard score for his fourth TD pass. Brady also threw short touchdown passes to Julian Edelman and James White on his first two possessions and completed 24 of 40 passes. The AFC East-leading Patriots (8-2) bounced back from last week’s loss to the Seahawks on a rainy day at Levi’s Stadium.

SEAHAWKS 26, EAGLES 15

SEATTLE (AP) — Russell Wilson threw for 272 yards and a touchdown, and caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Doug Baldwin and Seattle rolled past Philadelphia.

Wilson became the first quarterback in franchise history to catch a touchdown, a perfect end-around pass from Baldwin to Seattle’s athletic QB as he ran down the left sideline and dove into the end zone to give the Seahawks (6-2-1) a 23-7 lead. Wilson was already causing headaches for the Eagles (5-4) well before his TD catch. He scrambled and threw across his body to find Jimmy Graham on a 35-yard catch-and-run touchdown in the second quarter as Seattle built a 16-7 halftime lead that was more than enough.

COWBOYS 27, RAVENS 17

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott threw three touchdown passes, two to Dez Bryant, in the first game with Tony Romo as his backup, and the Cowboys set a franchise season record with their ninth straight win. The Cowboys (9-1) punted on their first four possessions — a first this season — against the NFL’s No. 1 defense. They marched 92 and 88 yards on their first two drives of the second half to break a 10-10 tie. Both drives ended with TD passes to Bryant , who had six catches for 80 yards. The Ravens (5-5) lost to Dallas for the first time in five games in franchise history.

VIKINGS 30, CARDINALS 24

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Xavier Rhodes returned one of his two interceptions 100 yards for a touchdown and Cordarrelle Patterson took the second-half kickoff 104 yards for a score as the Vikings stopped their four-game losing streak.

The Vikings (6-4) used those momentum-shifting plays they’d been missing to hold onto a first-place tie with Detroit in the NFC North, with a rematch against the Lions looming in four days. After fueling a 5-0 start with four return touchdowns, the Vikings didn’t produce any over their last four games. David Johnson rushed for 103 yards and a score and tacked on 57 yards and a touchdown receiving, but the Cardinals (4-5-1) netted only 27 yards after halftime. They fell further into the background of the NFC playoff picture with four more road games remaining.

DOLPHINS 14, RAMS 10

LOS ANGELES (AP) — DeVante Parker caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Tannehill with 36 seconds to play, and Miami rallied for two late scores to spoil Jared Goff’s NFL debut with a victory over Los Angeles.

Tannehill passed for 172 yards in the fifth straight victory for the Dolphins (6-4), who were dominated by the Rams’ defense until their final two drives on a rainy day at the Coliseum. Miami barely kept alive its longest winning streak since 2008. Todd Gurley scored on a 24-yard run in the first quarter for Los Angeles (4-6), but neither team managed much offense until Miami’s late surge.

BUCCANEERS 19, CHIEFS 17

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jameis Winston sliced up a Kansas City defense missing top cornerback Marcus Peters, and Tampa Bay snapped the Chiefs’ five-game winning streak.

Winston threw for 331 yards to help set up four field goals by Roberto Aguayo, and hit tight end Robert Cross for a touchdown with just over six minutes left to give the Buccaneers (5-5) a cushion. The Chiefs (7-3) marched swiftly downfield, and Alex Smith hit Albert Wilson with a short touchdown pass with just over two minutes left. But their defense couldn’t stop Mike Evans on third-and-3 just moments later, and the big wide receiver’s sixth reception gave the Buccaneers a first down.

GIANTS 22, BEARS 16

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Eli Manning threw a go-ahead 15-yard touchdown pass to rookie Sterling Shepard in the third quarter as the Giants rallied for their fifth straight win.

Manning (21 of 36 for 227) also threw a third-quarter touchdown to Will Tye, Rashad Jennings scored on a 2-yard run and Robbie Gould kicked a 46-yard field goal on a day he missed two extra points in a gusty MetLife Stadium. The Giants (7-3) got a second-half shutout from their defense and a clinching interception from Landon Collins as injuries on the offensive line finally caught up with the Bears (2-8) and left Jay Cutler under constant pressure.

COLTS 24, TITANS 17

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Andrew Luck led the Indianapolis Colts to a big early lead, and the defense held on in the second half. Indianapolis (5-5) evened its record by winning back-to-back games for the first time this season. And by earning their 11th straight victory in the series, the Colts climbed into second place in the AFC South.

For Tennessee (5-6), it was more frustration against an old nemesis. Luck was 15 of 28 for 262 yards with two touchdowns and one interception as the Colts scored touchdowns on each of their first three possessions.

LIONS 26, JAGUARS 19

DETROIT (AP) — Eric Ebron had a go-ahead 1-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter. Ebron’s first carry of his career, a handoff as he went from left to right after lining up as an off-the-line tight end, was set up by his career-long, 61-yard catch.

The Lions (6-4) have won five of six despite trailing in the fourth quarter of every game. For a change, Matthew Stafford didn’t have to lead a winning drive in the final minutes. Jacksonville (2-8) has lost five straight.

