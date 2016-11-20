State semifinals set for high school football

Coldwater (12-1) will face Coshocton (12-1) at Lewis Center Olentagy Braves Stadium in the Division V state semifinals. at 7 p.m. Saturday. The Cavaliers are coming off a 35-21 win over Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy. Coshocton garnered a 30-20 win over Wheelersburg in its regional final.

In Division VI, Marion Local (12-1) will tangle with Patrick Henry (13-0) in its state semifinal game at Lima Spartan Stadium at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The Flyers advanced by beating Mechanicsburg 26-15 in the regional final and Patrick Henry defeated Ayersville 21-19.

Minster (9-4) will tackle McCombs (12-1) in the Division VII state semi final at Wapakoneta’s Harmon Field at 7 p.m. Saturday. The Wildcats edged Fort Recover 35-33 in their regional final and McComb (12-1) outlasted Crestview 35-28 in double overtime.

Northern Kentucky downs Miami (O)

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Lavone Holland II scored a career-high 25 points, Drew McDonald added 23 and Northern Kentucky defeated Miami (Ohio) on Sunday 79-70 at the Tarkett Sports Classic.

Holland was 8 of 16 and McDonald 7 of 16 for the Norse (3-2), who were 9 of 21 from the arc for 42.9 percent. Holland added five assists and McDonald nine rebounds and four assists.

Lima Central Catholic product Tre Cobbs scored three points for NKU.

The RedHawks got within a point on Weather’s 3-pointer at 14:21 of the second half but the Norse built an 11-point edge after a 3-pointer by Holland. Leading by six going into the final minute, the Norse made 12 free throws, six by McDonald.

Jutanugarn wins LPGA player of the year

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Ariya Jutanugarn was unable to accept the CME Globe trophy when it was first being presented to her, needing both hands to hold a big plastic cube stuffed with $1 million in cash.

That’s a great way to end a season.

Jutanugarn’s breakout year ended with a haul of prizes Sunday at the CME Group Tour Championship— the LPGA Tour’s player of the year award, the money title and the season-long Race to CME Globe points competition that comes with a $1 million bonus.

A winner of five tournaments in a year that started slowly with a major meltdown in the California desert and turned around with her winning three consecutive starts in May, Jutanugarn held off Lydia Ko for all three of those trophies.

“I never expected like that much,” Jutanugarn said. “I just really wanted to win my first tournament this year.”

In Gee Chun made a 10-footer for birdie on the final hole to win the scoring title by the slimmest of margins, making her the first player since Nancy Lopez in 1978 to win both the Vare Trophy and rookie of the year in the same season. If Chun’s final putt had not fallen, Ko would have won the Vare for the first time.

Add her to the list of young stars on the LPGA Tour. She’s 22, Jutanugarn turns 21 later this week and Ko doesn’t even turn 20 until early next year.

Add Charley Hull to that list as well. She’s a tournament winner now.

Another 20-year-old — youth is most definitely served in this era of women’s golf — Hull looked like a savvy veteran as she stalked what would become her first win. Hull finished two shots ahead of So Yeon Ryu, that margin coming after they had a two-shot swing at the 17th. Ryu’s approach came to rest along a 3-foot face of a bunker, forcing her to play off to the side and wind up settling for bogey.

Hull made birdie there, then coolly two-putted on the 18th to prevail. She shot 66-66 in a bogey-free weekend, with 12 birdies and 24 pars in her final 36 holes of the season.

“I was pretty calm,” Hull said. “I went on the golf course and tried not to think about golf.”