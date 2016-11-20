No. 9 Penn State wins 7th straight

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Tyler Davis kicked a career-high four field goals and No. 9 Penn State stayed in the hunt for a berth in the Big Ten Conference title game with a 39-0 victory over Rutgers on Saturday night.

Saquon Barkley and Andre Robinson scored on short third-quarter runs and the Nittany Lions (9-2, 7-1) limited Rutgers (2-9, 0-8) to 87 yards in total offense in winning their seventh straight game, their longest streak since 2011.

The win kept Penn State tied for first place in the Big Ten East with Ohio State and Michigan, who face each other in Columbus, Ohio. If the Buckeyes win and the Nittany Lions take their home finale against Michigan State, Penn State goes to the title game, having beaten the Buckeyes in the regular season.

Trace McSorley added a 27-yard scoring pass to Mark Allen and backup quarterback Tommy Stevens scored on a 12-yard run in the fourth quarter.

The loss was the eighth straight for Rutgers and rookie head coach Chris Ash, and the shutout was the fourth of the season. The last time Rutgers was shut out four times in a season was 1936, when it was blanked six straight games in a 1-6-1 season.

Penn State led 9-0 at the half and the story was Davis and the Nittany Lions defense, which limited Rutgers to 66 yards on 27 plays.

Davis hit from 32, 34 and 40 yards, the first two into a stiff wind. He added a 32-yarder early in the second half to push the lead to 19-0.

The defense set the tone for the game after Penn State return man Miles Sanders muffed the opening kickoff and Rutgers recovered at the 19. Three plays lost seven yards and David Bonagura was wide right on a 45-yard field goal attempt.

Rutgers never threatened again.

THE TAKEAWAY

Penn State: While the Nittany Lions’ defense was outstanding, the offense did not do much until late. There also has to be concern because Barkley was dinged in the third quarter on a run inside the 10 and he did not return. Michigan State showed Saturday that it still had something in the tank despite a dreadful season and Penn State needs a healthy Barkley.

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights will get a chance to play spoiler again and give Ash his first Big Ten win. All they need to do is end Maryland’s bid for bowl eligibility.

UP NEXT

Penn State: The Nittany Lions close out the conference regular season at home against Michigan State.

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights play at Maryland on Saturday.

Penn State running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs with the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Rutgers on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Mel Evans) http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_113637867-9ebffdbece7542a89b3650b9f2314542.jpg Penn State running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs with the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Rutgers on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Mel Evans) Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley (9) throws a pass during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Rutgers on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Mel Evans) http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_113637867-33b77be94d8f44cd98864a3b5216170a.jpg Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley (9) throws a pass during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Rutgers on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Mel Evans) Penn State's Tyler Davis (95) is congratulated after his field goal during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Rutgers on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Mel Evans) http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_113637867-396e4520347a461ca196bd2d3c3ce73b.jpg Penn State's Tyler Davis (95) is congratulated after his field goal during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Rutgers on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)