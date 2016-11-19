Coldwater wins

CLAYTON — Coldwater built a 28-7 halftime lead on its way to claiming the Division V Region 20 championship Saturday night with a 35-21 win against Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy.

Dylan Thobe threw a pair of touchdown passes and Brad Giere, Nate Rindler and Neal Muhlenkamp each had a TD run for the Cavaliers (12-1).

Thobe completed 10 of 14 pass attempts for 128 yards with Zach Klosterman and Sam Broering catching his TD throws. Muhlenkamp finished with 105 yards rushing on six carries.

Coldwater will now play Coshocton (12-1), a 30-20 winner against Wheelersburg, in a state semifinal at 7 p.m. Saturday at a site yet to be announced. CHCA finished its season 12-1.

Mike Purdy can be reached at 567-242-0451.

