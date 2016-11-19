LCC grad Sam Huffman has 5 tackles as Princeton wins Ivy League

PRINCETON, N.J. — Princeton scored 31 unanswered points to beat Dartmouth on Saturday, 38-21, and win the Ivy League championship.

Sam Huffman, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound defensive back from Lima Central Catholic, had five tackles and broke up two passes for Princeton. Huffman is part of a senior class that had the most wins in Princeton history and was the first class to win two Ivy League championships since 1966.

Princeton was picked to finish fifth in the league at the beginning of the year. The Tigers won their last four games to finish at 8-2 overall 6-1 in league play.