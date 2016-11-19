ONU men finish 14th at cross country nationals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The No. 25-ranked Ohio Northern men’s cross country team finished 14th out of 32 teams Saturday afternoon at the NCAA Division III Cross Country National Championships in Louisville, Ky.

The Polar Bears finished first among all Great Lakes Region teams represented at the meet.

Ian McVey ran a career-best time as he led the Polar Bears across the finish line in 24:57.5, and finished 36th place overall, narrowly missing All-America honors.

“The course was fairly flat and fast,” McVey said. “Coach (Jason) Maus did a really good job of preparing us and getting us ready for this type of meet. He kept us excited and really showed us what was expected at this meet.”

Andrew Harden finished second for Northern and 65th overall, as he finished in a career-fastest time of 25:13.8.

Also posting a top-75 finish for ONU was Van Wert graduate Kase Schalois, who finished 73rd overall and ran a career-best 25:16.1.

Bobby Borger finished fourth for Northern and 151st overall in 25:43.6.

Also placing for the Polar Bears were Samuel Boyd, who finished 209th in a career-best 26:12.6, Spencer Schulze, who finished 229th in 26:24.1 and Cully Gordon, who finished 244th in 26:38.2.

“What a great team race,” Maus said. “For the way that all the things came together for us this season this was a great way to cap off the year. To outperform our ranking and finish in the top-15 is huge for this team. All seven of our guys ran well today and we are just super proud of this team.”

Women’s soccer

UNOH 3,

Tenn. Wesleyan 0

LIMA — The University of Northwestern Ohio (19-2-1) won it s NAIA national tournament opener as Rachel Head and Evdokia Popadinova each had a goal. The Racers’ other score was ruled a team goal. Nadine Stonjek got the shutout in goal.

UNOH, the tourney’s No. 7 seed, will next play 10th-seeded Westmont (California), a 2-1 overtime winner against Carroll (Montana), on Tuesday, Nov. 29, in Orange Beach, Alabama.

Men’s soccer

UNOH 7,

Columbia College 2

LIMA — UNOH scored six goals in the second half to advance to the second round of the NAIA national tournament.

Luca Mastrantonio had two goals and Sean Latimer, Pepe Cejudo and Jose Pizzaro each had one for the Racers (18-1-3). One of UNOH’s scores was a team goal. Carlos Garces Suarez had a pair of assists for the Racers.

UNOH, the tourney’s No. 4 seed, will next play 13th-seeded Thomas (Georgia), which beat Georgia Gwinnett 3-2 in overtime, at 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, in Delay Beach, Fla.

Women’s basketball

Bluffton 73,

Penn State Behrend 63

ERIE, Pa. — The Beavers improved to 2-0 on the season with the Penn State-Behrend Tip-Off Classic victory.

Allen East graduate Kaycee Rowe and TJ Mills had 18 and 11 points respectively for the Beavers and were named to the all-tournament team. Rowe also had seven rebounds. Abigail O’Donnell had 12 points and nine rebounds and Ottoville grad Beining had 13 points also for Bluffton.

Bluffton will play at Heidelberg in a 7:30 p.m. game Tuesday.

ONU 56, Denison 44

GRANVILLE — Shawnee graduate Britt Lauck had a game-high 18 points to lead No. 23 Ohio Northern to the Denison Tip-Off Tournament title at Livingston Gymnasium.

The Polar Bears improved to 3-0 overall while the Big Red fell to 1-2.

Lauck and teammate Lindsey Black were named to the All-Tournament Team.

Amy Bullimore added 13 points and eight rebounds for ONU. The Polar Bears’ Jenna Dirksen finished with four assists.

UNOH 68, Marygrove 44

DETROIT — UNOH improved to 1-5 overall and 1-1 in the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference. Sogona Sidibe (24), Shatisha Dukes (11) and Kierra Billingsley (10) each scored in double digits for the Racers. Sidibe also had six steals. Yasmine Dorrielan had seven rebounds and Luisa Smith had four steals and four assists also for UNOH.

The Racers will play at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Madonna University.

Men’s basketball

Bluffton 90,

Hiram College 86 (OT)

BLUFFTON — The host Beavers avenged a 91-71 loss to the Terriers in last year’s McDonald’s tourney, improving to 2-0 on the season while Hiram slipped to 1-1.

Austin Rohde led Bluffton with a career-high 33 points. Bath graduate Andrew Renner added 15 points and Martin Maksvytis scored 11 to go with five rebounds. Jackson Center alum Trey Elchert handed out four assists and made three steals also for the Beavers.

Bluffton will return to action at noon Saturday against the hosts in the Rhodes College Tip-Off Classic in Memphis, Tenn.

UNOH 80, Marygrove 74

DETROIT — The Racers went to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in the WHAC. Sadeeq Bello (25), Corbin Pierce (18) and Lawrence Jackson (10) all scored in double digits for UNOH. Jackson also had six rebounds and Bello contributed four assists. Teammate and Defiance graduate Trey Guilliam had three steals. The Racers will next play at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Madonna University.

Denison 85, ONU 73

ADA — Nate Burger scored 19 points to lead Ohio Northern at the ONU sports Center.

Marion Local graduate Ryan Burns (16), Lima Senior grad Devon Allen (12) and Ada alum Konnor Baker (11) also scored in double digits for the Polar Bears (0-2) against the Big Red (2-0). Bruns led ONU with nine rebounds and teammate Nate Burger contributed five assists.

High schools

Girls bowling

Lima Senior 2,240,

New Bremen 1,858

Morgan Twining (175) and Riley Davenport (171) had the high games for the Spartans (1-0).

Girls basketball

Kewpee Tip Off

BATH TOWNSHIP — The 13th annual Kewpee Tip Off Classic tournament will be held at Bath High School next weekend.

On Friday, Findlay will play New Knoxville at 6 p.m. followed by Bath against Elida. On Saturday, the consolation game will start at 6 p.m. with the championship game to follow. Tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for students.

