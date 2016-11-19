Marion Local wins football regional

SIDNEY — Duane Leugers had three touchdown runs as Marion Local defeated Mechanicsburg 26-15 Friday night at Memorial Stadium in the Division VI Region 24 final.

The Flyers never trailed in the game as Jack Homan opened the scoring with a 2-yard run with 1:58 remaining the first quarter. Leugers followed with a 1-yard score with 5:07 left in the second period, giving Marion Local a 13-0 advantage at halftime. Mechanicsburg cut into the lead on a Kaleb Romero run for the only touchdown of the third quarter.

Leugers then scored twice in the final period on runs of 2 and 6 yards. Romero then connected with Alex Rhine on a 6-yard TD throw and a 2-point conversion pass for the last points of the evening.

Leugers finished with 95 yards rushing on 15 carries and Homan had 45 yards on 16 attempts. Leugers also completed 11 of 15 pass attempts for 168 yards. The Flyers’ Ryan Thobe caught six passes for 122 yards. Romero accounted for 235 of Mechanicsburg’s 251 yards total offense, running 27 times for 166 yards and completing 7 of 12 pass attempts for 69 yards.

Dylan Keller had six solo tackles and one assisted tackle and Sam Huelsman had four solo and four assisted tackles for the Flyers (12-1). Mechanicsburg finished its season 12-1.

Marion Local will next play Region 22 champion Patrict Henry (13-0), a 21-19 winner against Ayersville (12-1) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at a site yet to be announced.

TRAC soccer honors

LIMA — Lima Senior’s Colton Fry has earned first team All-Three Rivers Athletic Conference in boys soccer.

Sam Sharik was named to the second team and Tyler Lesh, Nick Jolliff and Adrian Jones were honorable mention recipients also for the Spartans.

On the girls side, Tajah Upshaw received second team honors and Talor Washington, Ashiana Sigman and Shamyra Myric received honorable mention recognition for Lima Senior.

Colleges

Women’s basketball

Bluffton 64, Waynesburg 56

ERIE, Penn. — Bluffton University enlisted its defense to offset a tough shooting night to outscore Waynesburg 21-11 in the final quarter for a come-from-behind victory in its season opener at the Penn State-Behrend Tip-Off.

The Beavers went on a 12-7 run over the final five minutes of period three before limiting the Yellow Jackets to a single basket during the first eight minutes of the fourth quarter, taking a 55-47 lead with just over two minutes to play. Bluffton hit 10-of-12 at the stripe down the stretch to secure the victory and 1-0 start to the season.

Leading the way for Bluffton was Macey Sheerer with 17 points and six rebounds. Teammate Rachel Beining finished just board shy of a double-double with 16 points, on 7-of-15 shooting, and nine rebounds. TJ Mills connected for 15 points. Allen East graduate Kaycee Rowe drained all nine of her free throw attempts as part of her 13-point effort.

Each team struggled from the field as Bluffton shot 31.1 percent (19-of-61) and Waynesburg only managed 33.9 percent (21-of-62).

Bluffton jumps right back into action today when the Beavers take on tournament host Penn State-Behrend at 3 p.m.

ONU 69, Mount St. Joe 46

ADA — Shawnee graduate Britt Lauck led all scorers with a career-high 21 points as the No. 23-ranked Division IIII Ohio Northern defeated Mount St. Joseph in the first day of the Dension Tip Off Tournament.

The Polar Bears improved to 2-0 overall with the victory, while the Lions fell to 0-3.

Lauck also added five rebounds and four assists.

Jenna Dirksen chipped in 11 points for Northern and added four rebounds and three assists.

ONU returns to action at 3 p.m. today against Denison.

Volleyball

Lincoln Land 3,

Owens College 0

Charleston, W.V. — No. 2 Owens Community College saw its dream of a national title dashed with a 25-22, 25-17, 25-20 loss to No. 3 Lincoln Land Community College in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division II National Tournament semifinals.

Despite the loss, Owens (40-5) still has the opportunity to achieve the best finish in program history at the NJCAA Division II level if it can defeat No. 4 Catawba Valley Community College in the third/fourth place match at 3 p.m. today.

St. Marys graduate Erika Angstmann and New Bremen alum Devon Heitkamp each chipped in six kills for Owens.

Area roundup

By Mike Purdy [email protected]

