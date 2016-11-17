Irvin leads Michigan to double-digit win over Marquette

NEW YORK — Zak Irvin led five players in double figures with 16 points and Michigan pulled away late in the first half for a 79-61 victory over Marquette in the second semifinal of the 2K Classic at Madison Square Garden Thursday night.

Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman and reserve Mark Donnal added 15 points apiece for Michigan (3-0), which led for the final 33-plus minutes and beat Marquette for the 14th time in 20 meetings.

Michigan will face SMU in the championship game Friday. Marquette will face Pittsburgh in the consolation game.

The Wolverines shot 59 percent in the first half and 51 percent overall.

Luke Fischer led the Golden Eagles (2-1) with 19 points, Hannif Cheatham added 12 and JaJuan Johnson contributed 11 but it was not nearly enough as Marquette shot 41 percent and committed 15 turnovers.

Lima Senior graduate Xavier Simpson did not score for the Wolverines.

Michigan forward Mark Donnal (34) and forward D.J. Wilson (5) react after a dunk by Wilson against Marquette in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016, in New York. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson) http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_113610723-d3090cbe8bc04a288eb6430c53c9dd19.jpg Michigan forward Mark Donnal (34) and forward D.J. Wilson (5) react after a dunk by Wilson against Marquette in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016, in New York. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson) Marquette guard Markus Howard, front right, passes the ball against Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) and guard Derrick Walton Jr., right, in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016, in New York. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson) http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_113610723-1915b52da21a44ac8e28480d75607793.jpg Marquette guard Markus Howard, front right, passes the ball against Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) and guard Derrick Walton Jr., right, in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016, in New York. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson) Michigan forward D.J. Wilson (5) dunks against Marquette in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016, in New York. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson) http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_113610723-0fa911cca3cf45e38a088efbdd721f53.jpg Michigan forward D.J. Wilson (5) dunks against Marquette in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016, in New York. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)