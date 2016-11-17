AP announces All-Northwest District football teams

COLUMBUS — Ottawa-Glandorf linebacker Logan Balbaugh and Coldwater lineman Andrew Siefring were named the defensive players of the year for Division IV and V respectively for the Northwest District in Associated Press media panel voting announced Thursday.

Coldwater’s Chip Otten was named the D-V coach of the year.

In Division II, end Keaton Upshaw, lineman Darius Collins and running back Jaden Walker from Lima Senior were named to the first team offense. The Spartans’ Kevontae Tyson made the first team defense.

In Division III, lineman Joey Morlino and running back Eric Spicer of St. Marys and lineman Ryan Lowden and kicker Tristan Meyer of Wapakoneta were selected to the first team offense. Lineman Matt Patten and back Dustin Howell of St. Marys and linebacker Landon Hall and back Maddux Liles of Wapak landed on the first team defense.

In Division IV, end Richie Knowlton, lineman Alex Hoehn and Jay Kaufman of O-G made the first team and joining Balbaugh on the first-team defense was O-G back Trent Basinger.

In Division V, joining Siefring as first team selections were offensive end Neal Muhlenkamp, quarterback Dylan Thobe and tight end Zach Klosterman from Coldwater and Paulding running back Preston Ingol.

In Division VI, Allen East end Caleb Smelcer, linemen Luke Moorman (Marion Local), Rece Roney (Columbus Grove), Nick Freewalt (Spencerville) and Chase Harman (Delphos Jefferson) and Delphos Jefferson running back Hunter Binkley were selected for the first team offense. On defense, lineman Jon Knapschaefer, linebacker Jack Homan and back Ryan Thobe of Marion Local, linebacker Mitch Schwieterman and punter Collin Mescher from St. Henry, Spencerville lineman Dakota Prichard and Delphos Jefferson back Jace Stockwell made the first team.

In Division VII, Ada end Chase Sumner, end Jonathan Niemeyer, lineman Isaac Dorsten, quarterback Jared Huelsman and running back Bryce Schmiesing from Minster, lineman Emilio DeLeon and quarterback Drew Kline from Crestview, tight end Timothy Kreeger from Delphos St. John’s, Fort Recovery running back Will Homan and Upper Scioto Valley running back Austin Sloan were picked for the first team offense. On defense, Ada linebacker Jordan Bailey and Pandora-Gilboa punter Carter Nofziger landed on the first team defense.