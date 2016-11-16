Bluffton’s Zickafoose named HCAC’s top defensive player

BLUFFTON — Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year Isaac Zickafoose was among a record-tying seven Bluffton players to earn first team all-conference honors while four other Beaver players were selected to the second team and one captured honorable mention honors.

A Bluffton player has now been named the HCAC’s top defensive player for three consecutive years with Ryan Aelker garnering the honor in 2014 and 2015.

Zickafoose, who was first team all-conference in 2015 as well, led the HCAC with 20 tackles for loss (10th in the country) and 11.5 sacks (10th in the country).

Hardin Northern graduate Linkoln LaRoche, Ty White, Crestview grad Jake Harmon, Dante Carroll, Ada alum Micah Roberson and Ian O’Donnell made the first team. Aaron Letinski, Conner Sheehan, Hayden Clark and Raphael Dell made the second team. Van Wert grad Ethan Williams received honorable mention recognition.

Academic honors

for ONU athletes

ADA — Several Ohio Northern football, men’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball teams have earned Academic All-Ohio Athletic Conference.

In football, Scott Rapps, Cyler Caldwell, Jason Lucas, Carter Kemper, Ethan Edwards, Joe French, Landry Hostetler, Lucas Huber, Austin Jensen, Matt Laubscher, Brenden Medina, Joe Rinicella and Delphos Jefferson alum Kurt Wollenhaupt all received the honor.

Andrew Kurtz, Andrew Harden, and Michael Murray each earned the honor for the No. 25-ranked men’s cross country team.

In men’s soccer, Brandon Homan, Tommy Troy, Aaron Smith, Dustin Lorenzo and Grant Allbritten and Chris Garbig, Dean McNeil, Mac Tompkins, Cory Lains and J.J. Fortner earned the honor.

In women’s soccer, Shelby Stephens, Haley Napier, Rachel Weigman, Missy Ward and Ellie Schmalzl, Anna Niemeyer and Brianna Gruber and Sarah Puntel and McKenna Welsh were all recognized.

The award winners must be a sophomore or higher in class standing, maintain varsity status and have a cumulative grade-point average of at least 3.50.

Men’s basketball

UNOH 73, Lawrence Tech 71

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — Lawrence Jackson had a block and rebound with seven seconds to remain as the University of Northwestern Ohio won its Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference opener.

Jackson led the Racers with 28 points and also had seven rebounds. Corbin Pierce contributed 17 points and Sadeeq Bello had four assists also for UNOH (2-1).

Women’s basketball

Lawrence Tech 52, UNOH 39

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — Kierra Billingsley and Shatisha Dukes each had eight points and Linda Ulasi pulled down seven rebounds for the Racers (1-5) in their WHAC opener.

High schools

Boys track

Bassitt signs

with Ashland

BLUFFTON — Bluffton High School’s Trevor Bassitt signed a letter of intent to participate compete at Division II Ashland University.

Bassitt is the school’s record holder in the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 14.53. He is a two-time state qualifier in the 110 hurdles, a qualifier in the high jump, and won the Division III 110 hurdles earlier this year. He was named to the Academic All-Ohio Track & Field Team in 2015 and 2016. In 2016, Bassitt was also named the Northwest Conference Male Athlete of the Year after winning the 110 and 300 hurdles. He is also a member of the basketball team, an FCA leader and maintains a 3.6 GPA.

Volleyball

Hall to induct

ex-Flyers coach

MARIA STEIN — Former Marion Local coach Amy Steininger will be part of this year’s class to be inducted into the Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association.

While the Flyers head coach, Steininger, who stepped down in 2014 after 11 years at the helm, won 258 matches and five state championships and was named the AVCA High School Co-National Coach of the Year in 2010.

Area roundup

Mike Purdy can be reached at 567-242-0451.

