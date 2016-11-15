Blue Jackets rally past Capitals 2-1

COLUMBUS — Cam Atkinson scored 37 seconds into overtime as the Columbus Blue Jackets rallied to beat the Washington Capitals 2-1 Tuesday night.

Atkinson buried a wrister off a face-off from the right circle past Capitals goaltender Philipp Grubauer to win it and extend Columbus’ home winning streak to six.

Zach Werenski scored the tying goal with just under seven minutes remaining for the Blue Jackets, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 26 shots.

Nicklas Backstrom scored late in the second period for Washington, and Brubauer finished with 20 saves.

The Blue Jackets started slow, struggling to penetrate Washington’s defense and getting off just 12 shots in the first two periods.

Backstrom scored his second goal of the season when he skated through traffic and shot from the right circle past Bobrovsky’s glove side with 4:17 left in the second.

The Blue Jackets tied it with 6:58 left in the third when Werenski rocketed a wrist shot off the post and past Grubauer.

Scoring opportunities were rare for both teams in the opening period, although Columbus missed some passes early on that could have put them in productive situations. Washington got off six shots in the period, and Columbus had just five as the Blue Jackets blocked seven Capitals shots.

The Blue Jackets got some good looks and got off a couple promising shots on the back end of a power play at the beginning of the third period, but Grubauer held firm.

Notes: A third-period goal by Backstrom was erased after video replay determined T.J. Oshie was offside bringing the puck down. … Washington’s Alex Ovechkin hasn’t had a point in the past four games. … D Scott Harrington was on the Blue Jackets’ bench for the first time this season. He’s been a healthy scratch in the past 13 games. … D Dalton Prout was a late scratch with an upper-body injury for Columbus. RW Brett Connolly and D Nate Schmidt were healthy scratches for Washington. … The Blue Jackets are dropping morning practices on game days on a trial basis. Tortorella said he wants the players to be fresh for games. … Grubauer made his second consecutive start for the Capitals, meaning Braden Holtby will play against Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

The Blue Jackets’ Markus Nutivaara, right, checks Washington’s Daniel Winnik during Tuesday night’s game in Columbus. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_11.16.16.jackets.jpg The Blue Jackets’ Markus Nutivaara, right, checks Washington’s Daniel Winnik during Tuesday night’s game in Columbus.