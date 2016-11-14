No. 3 Villanova needs Hart to get past No. 15 Purdue, 79-76

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Josh Hart scored 24 points and Darryl Reynolds added 12 to lead No. 3 Villanova to a 79-76 victory over No. 15 Purdue on Monday night.

The Wildcats (2-0) have won eight straight games, including the six NCAA Tournament victories that gave them the national title last season. They also snapped the Boilermakers’ nine-game home winning streak and became only the second team to beat Matt Painter in November since he became Purdue’s coach in 2006-07.

Isaac Haas scored 18 of his 22 points in the second half for the Boilermakers (1-1). Caleb Swanigan had 20 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

Villanova scored seven straight baskets to start the second half, charging out to a 56-45 lead. Swanigan and Haas combined for five consecutive Boilermakers buckets in a run that pulled Purdue to 61-60.

But the Boilermakers never tied the score or took the lead even though they got within one three times in the final minute. Swanigan badly missed a 3-pointer from the top of the arc in the closing seconds, and Carsen Edwards’ 3 off the rebound from the corner hit the side of the backboard as the buzzer sounded.

Elida product Dakota Mathias scored three points in the losing effort for Purdue.

Xavier 88, Buffalo 53

CINCINNATI (AP) — J.P. Macura scored 18 points and No. 11 Xavier took advantage of 38 personal fouls by Buffalo, pulling away for an 86-53 victory on Monday night.

The Musketeers (2-0) quickly opened a double-digit lead and got the balance back in their offense after relying on career highs for points by Trevon Bluiett and Edmond Sumner in their opening 84-81 win over Lehigh. Bluiett and Sumner had 13 points apiece on Monday.

Buffalo (1-1) couldn’t keep up with Xavier’s quickness and quickly got into foul trouble. The Bulls trailed 42-22 late in the first half and had more fouls (23) than points.

Two Bulls fouled out with 8 minutes left in the game, and Xavier went 28 of 38 at the line. Macura made all of his 10 free throws.

Nick Perkins led the Bulls with 15 points. They shot only 31 percent from the field.

Louisville 91, William & Mary 58

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — V.J. King scored 17 points and Deng Adel added 16, including eight during Louisville’s 10-0 run to close the first half, to help the 12th-ranked Cardinals pull away from William & Mary for a 91-58 victory Monday night.

Louisville (2-0) initially struggled against the Tribe’s up-tempo style, going scoreless for 3:06 and allowing William & Mary to pull to 34-31 with 2:13 remaining in the first half. Adel took charge over the final 1:31 with five free throws and a 3-pointer during the spurt that gave the Cardinals some space entering the break.

Louisville then outscored William & Mary 10-2 over the first 4 1/2 minutes of the second half to lead 54-33 and held the Tribe without a basket for nearly 6 minutes.

Quentin Snider and Jaylen Johnson each added 13 points for Louisville, which held William & Mary (1-1) to 23 percent shooting in the second half and 31 percent overall.

Omar Prewitt and Nathan Knight had 14 points apiece for the Tribe, who shot 6 of 29 from 3-point range in losing their first meeting with Louisville in 64 years.

Cincinnati 74, Albany 51

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jacob Evans III had nine points during a run that put Cincinnati in control midway through the second half, and the 24th-ranked Bearcats overcame cold shooting and a sloppy start to beat Albany 74-51 on Monday night.

Evans’ 3-pointer started a 13-2 run that allowed the Bearcats (2-0) to finally shake loose. They went only 5 of 21 from beyond the arc. Evans finished with 19 points.

David Nichols scored 13 points and Joe Cremo had 12 for Albany (1-1), which self-destructed with 22 turnovers — 11 in each half.

Cincinnati led only 29-27 at halftime as the Bearcats shot 33 percent from the field and got outrebounded 19-15. There was one tie and 10 lead changes, and neither team could make shots consistently. Cincinnati outscored Albany 40-18 over the final 15 minutes.

Villanova guard Josh Hart (3) shoots over Purdue center Isaac Haas (44) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Monday, Nov. 14, 2016. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_Purdue.jpg Villanova guard Josh Hart (3) shoots over Purdue center Isaac Haas (44) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Monday, Nov. 14, 2016. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)