Coldwater, Fort Recovery advance

SIDNEY — Coldwater bounced back from a 24-14 deficit on a pair Neal Muhlenkamp touchdown runs for a 27-24 Division V Region 20 victory Saturday night against Greeneview.

Muhlenkamp finished with 74 yards rushing on six carries. Teammate Dylan Thobe completed 12 of 17 passes for 204 yards and a touchdown to Muhlenkamp and also rushed 17 times for 100 yards and a TD.

The Cavaliers (11-1) will play for the regional championship against Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy (12-0), a 45-28 winner against Milton-Union, at 7 p.m. Saturday at a site yet to be announced.

Division VII

Fort Recovery 42, Covington 14

PIQUA — The Region 28 semifinal started the way the Covington hoping — a kickoff return by Robinson set Covington up its own 45-yard line and the Buccs traveled the 55 yards in five plays.

After four runs by Lance Miller, Nathan Blei threw a 22-yard TD pass to Barnes and Blei’s kick made it 7-0 with 9:48 remaining in the first quarter.

Covington then had a defensive stop on Fort Recovery’s first possession when Miller hit Will Homan in the backfield and Deron White would drop him for a loss on fourth-and-two at the Covington 40.

But, after that, the running and receiving of Homan and Jason Roessner that would take control, while the Buccs would struggle to generate anything offensively on a consistent basis.

“That’s a great football team,” Covington coach Ty Cates said about Fort Recovery. “I know we had a good first drive. But, we didn’t play our best football tonight. We made too many mistkes out there. We had a lot of mistakes.”

In the first half alone, the two Indians backs rushed for 137 yards and had 91 yards receiving.

Fort Recovery will next play Minster for the regional championship Saturday at a yet to be named site.

