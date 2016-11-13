Ohio high school playoff scores for Saturday, Nov. 12

Division III
Akr. Hoban 21, St. Vincent-St. Mary 7
Cols. DeSales 38, Cols. Beechcroft 12
Cols. Hamilton Twp. 26, Cols. Bexley 20
Lexington 30, Sandusky 19
New Philadelphia 27, Akr. East 20
St. Marys Memorial 55, Franklin 31
Tol. Cent. Cath. 56, Hunting Valley University 13
Trotwood-Madison 47, New Richmond 10
Division V
Can. Cent. Cath. 30, Sullivan Black River 0
Cin. Hills Christian Academy 45, Milton-Union 28
Coldwater 27, Jamestown Greeneview 24
Coshocton 23, Sugarcreek Garaway 20
Creston Norwayne 28, Swanton 21
Garrettsville Garfield 33, Leavittsburg LaBrae 28
Milan Edison 28, Pemberville Eastwood 7
Wheelersburg 38, Nelsonville-York 6
Division VII
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 44, Danville 21
Crestview 28, Arlington 7
Fort Recovery 42, Covington 14
McComb 42, Hicksville 0
Minster 41, Upper Scioto Valley 8
Norwalk St. Paul 24, Monroeville 0
Warren JFK 16, Mogadore 3
Waterford 22, Glouster Trimble 0