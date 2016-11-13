Posted on by

Ohio high school playoff scores for Saturday, Nov. 12

Division III

Akr. Hoban 21, St. Vincent-St. Mary 7

Cols. DeSales 38, Cols. Beechcroft 12

Cols. Hamilton Twp. 26, Cols. Bexley 20

Lexington 30, Sandusky 19

New Philadelphia 27, Akr. East 20

St. Marys Memorial 55, Franklin 31

Tol. Cent. Cath. 56, Hunting Valley University 13

Trotwood-Madison 47, New Richmond 10

Division V

Can. Cent. Cath. 30, Sullivan Black River 0

Cin. Hills Christian Academy 45, Milton-Union 28

Coldwater 27, Jamestown Greeneview 24

Coshocton 23, Sugarcreek Garaway 20

Creston Norwayne 28, Swanton 21

Garrettsville Garfield 33, Leavittsburg LaBrae 28

Milan Edison 28, Pemberville Eastwood 7

Wheelersburg 38, Nelsonville-York 6

Division VII

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 44, Danville 21

Crestview 28, Arlington 7

Fort Recovery 42, Covington 14

McComb 42, Hicksville 0

Minster 41, Upper Scioto Valley 8

Norwalk St. Paul 24, Monroeville 0

Warren JFK 16, Mogadore 3

Waterford 22, Glouster Trimble 0

