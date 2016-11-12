Ohio Northern’s McVey qualifies for nationals in cross country

ADA — Ian McVey finished sixth overall at the NCAA III Great Lakes Regional to lead the No. 18-ranked Ohio Northern men’s cross country team to a third place finish Saturday afternoon in Holland, Mich.

The Polar Bears improved to 96-7 on the season. Calvin won the team title with 63 points followed by Allegheny (116) and ONU (121). Bluffton (565) finished 19th out of 36 teams.

With the sixth place finish, McVey earned an automatic bid the NCAA III Championships in Louisville, Ky. next Saturday.

McVey, Andrew Harden, Van Wert’s Kase Schalois and Bobby Borger all earned Great Lakes All-Region honors after finishing in the top-35 in a field of 249 runners.

Harden and Schalois posted top-25 finishes for Northern as Harden finished 15th in 25:12.6 and Schalois finished 24th in 25:27.6. Borger and Matt Molinaro finished 35th and 41st overall in 25:45.0 and 25:55.4, respectively. Jack Fisher led Bluffton by finished 32nd with a time of 25:34.9.

Men’s soccer

UNOH 2, Davenport 0

LIMA — No. 5-ranked University of Northwestern Ohio (17-1-3) claimed the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference tournament title to gain an automatic berth in the NAIA Tournament.

“I’m super proud of the whole team and the effort we showed today,” UNOH head coach Gavin Oldham said. “It feels good to walk away with both the WHAC regular season and tournament championships.”

Sean Latimer and Mario Jardel each had a goal and Nikola Kahvedzic got the shutout in goal.

“What’s important now is we get focused on what comes next, and that’s the national championship opening round next week,” Oldham said.

The pairings for the tournament will be released Monday by the NAIA and with the tourney set to kick off on Saturday.

Calvin 1, ONU 0

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — No. 9-ranked Ohio Northern concluded its season and bowed out of the NCAA III Tournament against No. 6 Calvin (Mich.) on Friday on the campus of Carnegie Mellon (Pa.).

The lone goal of the contest by Bobby McCaw came in the 31st minute as Calvin scored off of a corner kick. After initially having the goal waved off due to a foul, the call was reversed.

The Polar Bears wrapped up their season with a 17-2-4 record, while the Knights improve to 19-2-0 and advance to the second round to take Carnegie Mellon (Pa.). Dean McNeil made five saves in goal for the Polar Bears.

Women’s soccer

UNOH 2, Davenport 0

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The NAIA No. 6 Racers (18-2-1) avenged their lone conference loss of the year with the victory against the No. 20 Panthers (18-2-1) for UNOH’s third straight WHAC tournament title.

“It’s not about winning the battle, it’s about winning the war,” Racer head coach Stuart Gore said. “Davenport won the battle in the regular season, but the war was won by us today.”

Robyn Moodaly and Camilla Andersen each had a goal and goalkeeper Nadine Stonjek got the shutout.

The Racers have competed in the WHAC tournament championship in all four years of the program’s existence, and Gore wanted to honor his inaugural team with the victory.

“I’d like to dedicate this game and win to our team of 2013,” he said. “We came here to Davenport in our first ever season as a program four years ago for the conference final, and we sadly lost on penalty kicks. So winning here, in the way we did, feels like a little redemption.”

With the victory UNOH received a berth in the NAIA national tournament. The tourney field will be announced Monday with the opening round set for Saturday.

Women’s cross country

ONU 13th at region

ADA — Emily Richards and Ashlie Baumann posted top-35 finishes to earn All-Great Lakes Region honors as Ohio Northern finished 13th out of 31 teams at the NCAA III Great Lakes Regional meet in Holland, Mich.

The Polar Bears moved to 49-49 on the season.

Richards finished 19th of 232 runners in 22:27.9, while Baumann finished 34th in 22:54.9. Anna Hairston led Bluffton by finishing 98th in 24:10.4.

Calvin won the team title with 63 points. ONU had 348 points and Bluffton (660) was 24th.

Men’s basketball

Akron Wayne 74,

OSU Lima/Rhodes State 73

ORRVILLE — A traveling call with 1.8 seconds thwarted the Barons’ effort to pull out a victory in an Ohio Regional Campus Conference game.

After trailing 45-29 at halftime, the Barons, who were playing their season opener, took a 71-70 lead with 30 seconds remaining on a 3-pointer by Botkins graduate Josh Schwartz. The Warriors then scored and Markese Hicks got the lead back for OSU Lima. Brandon Taylor-Mitchell then converted a field goal after rebounding a missed free throw attempts with 8 seconds remaining to give Akron Wayne (1-4, 1-0 ORCC) the lead for good.

Schwartz finished with 17 points and Hicks and teammate Matthew Carpenter each scored 15.

Women’s basketball

OSU Lima/Rhodes State 72,

Akron Wayne 20

ORRVILLE — Ottawa-Glandorf graduate Erin Basinger had 19 points and Bath grad Cassie Best (17) and Avery Braaten (15) also reached double digits for the Barons in their season and ORCC openers.

Men’s swimming

ONU 149, Oberlin 77

ADA — Ohio Northern won its third straight meet with the victory at the ONU Sports Center Natatorium.

The Polar Bears improved to 3-1 overall, while the Yeomen dropped to 1-3.

Nolan Huey and Eric Chenled the Polar Bears as Huey won two events and added a second place finish, and Chen won three events.

Huey finished second in the 1000 free in 10:36.66 before winning the 200 IM in 1:57.60 and the 500 free in 5:00.36.

In the 200 free, Chen took first in 1:48.45. The senior also finished first in the 100 free (48.69) as Northern took the top three places. Chen was also part of the Polar Bears’ first place 200 free relay team that won in a time of 1:28.77.

Women’s swimming

Oberlin 130, ONU 100

ADA — Ohio Northern fell to 2-2 on the season with the loss at the ONU Sports Center Natatorium. Oberlin improved to 2-2.

Lauren Halle led Northern as she finished first in the 200 IM (2:16.3) and second in the 100 fly (1:04.9) and 500 free (5:39.77).

Bowling

UNOH at Jamboree

COMSTOCK, Mich. – The UNOH men’s and women’s teams competed at the second WHAC Jamboree of the 2016-17 season Aquinas College serving as event host.

The University of Northwestern Ohio women finished in seventh place with an 823.33 average. Concordia University took first with a 946.94.

On the men’s side, the Racers finished in sixth. Lawrence Tech claimed first place with a 989.44.

Area roundup

