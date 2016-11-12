Mount Union win streak ends at 112 games

ALLIANCE — Mount Union’s 112-game, NCAA record-setting regular-season winning streak is over.

Anthony Moeglin threw a 24-yard, go-ahead touchdown pass to William Woods with 39 seconds left, lifting John Carroll to a 31-28 win over the Purple Raiders on Saturday.

The Division III powerhouse hadn’t lost since Oct. 22, 2005, when a setback to Ohio Northern ended a 110-game winning streak with a 21-14 victory that also lasted longer than a decade.

John Carroll (9-1, 9-0 Ohio Athletic Conference) earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III playoffs by winning its first conference title since 1994. Moeglin threw three TD passes without an interception.

Mount Union (9-1, 8-1) will likely get an at-large bid to the playoffs and a chance to defend the school’s 12th national title.