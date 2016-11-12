Ohio Northern drops football season finale

BEREA — Baldwin Wallace scored 21 points in the final 16 minutes to rally for a 31-21 victory over Ohio Northern in the season finale Saturday afternoon at Finnie Stadium.

The Polar Bears ended their season at 5-5 overall and 5-4 in the Ohio Athletic Conference, while the Yellow Jackets ended up at 3-7 (2-7 OAC).

Despite the loss, ONU clinched its 20th upper division finish in the OAC in the last 21 seasons, tying for fourth place in the 10-team league.

Anna graduate Christiaan Williams ran 21 times for 170 yards and a touchdown to lead the Ohio Northern offense. Williams ended his rookie campaign with 1,208 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Williams had 104 yards rushing at halftime and has now surpassed the 100-yard mark in all nine games in his collegiate career.

Will Freed completed 15-of-31 passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns and Wapakoneta grad Zach Schmerge had a career-high 20 tackles for ONU. Reed Allen and Parkway alum Riley Branstetler each had a TD reception for the Polar Bears.