Lima area high school bowling scene begins anew

The West Ohio High School Bowling Conference begins action this coming weekend, Saturday with action in the 20 team conference split between Wapakoneta’s Astro Lanes and Community Lanes in Minster.

The first two weeks of the season consists of inter-division play. The focus for week two of conference action moves to Plaza Lanes in Celina and Pla-Mor Lanes in Coldwater.

In week one Temple Christian and Lima Central Catholic will roll in Wapak in boy’s action vs. Russia and Ansonia. What is most interesting with regard to these two Lima teams is that they are both made up of young men and young women. In keeping with OHSAA they will bowl in the boy’s varsity division. They will get under action this Saturday and every Saturday of the season at 9:45 a.m.

Lima Senior and Lima Shawnee will compete at the WOHSBC version of Green Bays Lambeau Field, Community Lanes. Not that this establishment is ice cold but simply that it is community owned as in the case of the Green Bay stadium.

Lima Senior will bowl against New Bremen and Shawnee may have the stiffer test taking on the home-standing Minster squad.

The Spartans are an interesting mix of youth who have bowled all summer and some who have taken the summer off but they appear more than ready, at the very least anxious for the season to begin.

Shawnee lost one of their big hammers through graduation but they seem even stronger than the squad that finished third in the state last season. The strange thing about this sport however is that so often the result of a season can come down to whom you bowl when. Still I love their chances to make another deep D2 run this season in OHSAA action.

Interestingly enough Lima Senior and Shawnee make the trip to the southern division house in week two as well to Pla-Mor Lanes. Lima Senior will roll against Marion Local and Shawnee will have what could be another tough test rolling against Ft. Loramie.

Week two finds LCC and Temple Christian at Celina’s Plaza Lanes against Mississinawa Valley and Ft Recovery in what should be two very competitive matches.

Young ladies to roll at 1pm this Saturday.

The young ladies from two Lima schools, Lima Senior and Shawnee will be travel buddies with the young men and will compete at the same two venues in weeks one and two. Sadly if you are a fan or family member of LCC or Temple Christian you are going to miss out on some play in week one and two but you will be able to follow all your favorites from each of the four schools for the balance of the season.

I am going to honor my intent of not referencing any of the competitors by name as you will hear their names often enough in season. I will say that the coaching staff of each of these two schools has done a great job of getting the young ladies ready for this season.

At this point I would offer that Shawnee is probably a little deeper and even more experienced in conference and tournament action. They have the type of team that will be able to help one very dynamic freshman transition into the high school scene. Collectively they are very good and could make a run at a conference title.

The road to the conference and state titles still travels through …Wapak and Coldwater. That being said to get to either of those two cities from our home town you will certainly touch on at least a corner of the Shawnee school district.

Wapak has such an incredible nucleus returning for both the boys’ and girls’ teams and Coldwater… well … they are Coldwater and one would simply be foolish to suggest that they will not be able to make a run in this or any season.

Lima City Singles one month away …

The 52nd version of the tournament that Tobe Cardone saved from the scrap heap of the glory days of bowling in our community is one month away. The first weekend of play will be contested on December 10th and 11th at 20th Century Lanes. There has been some conversation that it may yet again be endorsed by the Lima Bowling Association. That would certainly make Tobe look down with favor.

Nickel Week for the Kids …

One of the many things that our local association does quite well is to meet the needs of the youth who bowl in our community. They are to especially be praised for the effort that they place into events for the youth and the focus on awards.

One of the big things that makes this happen is the Nickel Week. The youth will be at the lanes with their buckets to this week. Throw in any coin that you would like when they come around. Folding money will not be refused and you will feel happy about your decision to help out.

Finally Hug a Vet …

I know that I am at least two days late with this but the more I notice what is going on in the post election time, especially with the continued disrespect and even desecration of the flag, the more focused I have become upon my parents and others who served this country. Give a vet a hug or maybe even buy them lunch today. Like in the case of the kids you will feel better for it

See you around the lanes …

