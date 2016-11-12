Lima area Friday players of the night

Delphos Jefferson’s Hunter Binkley rushed for 175 and two touchdowns in the Wildcats’ 56-20 Division VI Region 24 loss to Mechanicsburg.

Ottawa-Glandorf’s Jay Kaufman had 141 yards rushing and three touchdowns in the Titans’ 33-28 Division IV Region 14 semifinal victory against Indian Lake.

Richie Knowlton had a pair on interceptions and Jacob Dible had another for O-G.

Marion Local’s Duane Leugers had 92 yards rushing and a pair of TDs on 11 carries in the Flyers’ 22-0 Division VI Region 24 victory against St. Henry.