Marion Local headling to Region 24 title game

SIDNEY — Marion Local advanced to the Division VI Region 24 championship with a 22-0 victory Friday night against St. Henry.

The Flyers held the Redskins to 142 total yards and six first downs. Duane Leugers had a pair of TD runs and Matt Rethman also ran in a score. Leugers finished with 92 yars rushing on 11 carries. Teammate Jack Homan had 87 yards on the ground on 16 carries.

The Flyers (11-1) will play Mechanicsburg (12-0) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at a site yet to be determined. St. Henry finished its season 8-4.

Boys basketball

New Knoxville tickets

A limited number of reserved seat season tickets have become available for the upcoming season. Tickets will be sold at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the school cafeteria. Cost for reserved seats is $60 for adults and $35 for students.

Colleges

Volleyball

Washington 3,

Bluffton 0

WHITEWATER, Wis. — Bluffton saw its magical ride come to an end in the NCAA Division Regional semifinals 26-24, 25-15, 25-15 against No. 16 Washington-St. Louis.

Bluffton wrapped up its season with a 24-9 mark while the Bears (24-10) advanced.

Erin Weisgarber and sister Lauren paced the Bluffton attackers with seven kills apiece. Erin Weisgarber also had 17 assists and 10 digs. Lima Central Catholic grad Sydney Mohler also came up with 10 digs, Becca Tourney had three aces and Jessie Gibson contributed five blocks for the Beavers.

McFarlin finished her career second on the all-time kills list with 1,367 and Lauren Weisgarber knocked down 945 kills (17th all-time).

Men’s swimming

ONU 157, Wittenberg 39

ADA — Ohio Northern won 10 of the 12 events at the ONU Sports Center.

The Polar Bears improved to 2-1 on the season, while the Tigers fell to 1-4.

A trio of ONU swimmers won two events each.

Eric Chen won the 200 I.M. in 2:03.28 and the 100 free in :48.49., Pete He won the 200 free in 1:44.54 and won the 500 free in 5:04.65. Nolan Huey won the 1,000 free in 10:04.73, beating the field by more than 40 seconds, and won the 200 back in 1:58.11.

Women’s swimming

ONU 126, Wittenberg 102

ADA — Ohio Northern got a pair of victories from Lauren Halle at the ONU Sports Center.

Halle won the 200 I.M. in 2:15.57 and the 200 fly in 2:13.31.

The Polar Bears improved to 2-1 on the season, while the Tigers fell to 3-2.

Area roundup

By Mike Purdy [email protected]

The Lima News sports department can be reached at 567-242-0451.

The Lima News sports department can be reached at 567-242-0451.