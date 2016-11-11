Northwest Ohio all-district soccer honorees announced

Soccer

NWOSSCA honors

The Northwest Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association has announced its all-district honorees.

Celina’s Brennen Piper (boys Division II), Elida’s Hope Carter (girls Division II) and Allen East’s Leah Casey (girls Division III) were named players of the year for their respective divisions.

Celina’s Ryan Jenkins (boys D-II) and Elida’s Brady Overholt (girls D-II) received coach of the year recognition and Kenton’s Jordy Martin was named boys D-II assistant coach of the year.

Team sportsmanship honors were handed out to the Lima Senior boys (D-I), St. Marys boys (D-II), Temple Christian boys (D-III boys), Shawnee girls (D-II) and Lima Central Catholic girls (D-III)

Wapak girls coach Ross Kantner received the Kim Mahoney Award for exemplifying the ideals of sportsmanship, integrity, the development of character and positive values on the field.

Coaches Toby Bidlak (Continental), David Ring (St. Marys), Calvin Freeman (Celina) were recognized for reaching or surpassing 150 career wins milestone.

Those joining Piper on the boys first team from the Lima area included Jarren Casto (Celina), Jake Taylor (Elida), Ladon Bartlett (Kenton), Trey Burnett (Bath), Jack O’Connor (Shawnee), Bryce Schroeder (Ottawa-Glandorf), Dylan Engel (St. Marys), Austin Wilker (St. Marys) and Kaden Ware (Wapak).

Area boys on the D-III first team included: Antony Kingsley (Bluffton), Tristan Smucker (Bluffton), Dean Krendl (Continental), Troy Ricker (Fort Jennings), Stephen Taflinger (LCC) and Cameron Worsham (Temple Christian).

Those joining Carter on the D-II girls first team were Alyssa Cisco (Celina), Jaydon Hollstein (Elida), Kennedy Fagan (Bath), Bella Fusillo (Shawnee), Kadie Hempfling (Ottawa-Glandorf) and Torie Carter (Wapak).

Those joining Casey on the D-III girls first team were Jade Meyer (Allen East), Sarah Theisen (Bluffton), Maura Hoying (Coldwater), Alex Hoeffel (Continental), Hayley Waltz (Cory-Rawson) and Maddie McConnahea (Delphos Jefferson).

