Northwest Ohio all-district soccer honorees announced

Lima area honorees

NW Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association

Lima area honorees

Boys

Division I

Second team

Colton Fry (Lima Senior)

Honorable mention

Tyler Lesh (Lima Senior), Sam Sharik (Lima Senior)

Team Sportsmanship: Lima Senior

Division II

First team

Jarren Casto (Celina), Brennen Piper (Celina), Jake Taylor (Elida), Ladon Bartlett (Kenton), Trey Burnett (Bath), Jack O’Connor (Shawnee), Bryce Schroeder (Ottawa-Glandorf), Dylan Engel (St. Marys), Austin Wilker (St. Marys), Kaden Ware (Wapakoneta).

Second team

Payton Smalley (Celina), Riley Bartels (Elida), Hayden Hicks (Kenton), Zac States (Bath), Jackson Schaaf (Shawnee), Adam Vogel (St. Marys), Brandon Hernandez (Van Wert), Charles Knatz (Wapak).

Honorable mention

Celina: Austin Hines

Elida: Matt Cellar, Caleb Jones

Kenton: Shaun Hurt, Drew Hoppe

Bath: Keaton Manley, Jordan Sellers

Shawnee: Trent Ward, Ryan Wheeler

Ottawa-Glandorf: Austin Horstman, Drake Lammers, Ray Orengo.

St. Marys: Howie Spencer

Van Wert: Zach Blakeley, Ben Scheidt, Austin Sudduth

Wapakoneta: Noah Ritchie, Luke Beach

Player of the year: Brennen Piper (Celina)

Coach of the year: Ryan Jenkins (Celina)

Assistant coach of the year: Jordy Martin (Kenton)

Team sportsmanship: St. Marys

Division III

First team

Antony Kingsley (Bluffton), Tristan Smucker (Bluffton), Dean Krendl (Continental), Tory Ricker (Fort Jennings), Stephen Taflinger (Lima Central Catholic), Cameron Worsham (Temple Christian).

Second team

Josh Begg (Bluffton), Kyle Maag (Fort Jennings), Levi Shenk (Temple Christian), Ethan Swallow (Lincolnview), Aiden Searfoss (Miller City), Zach Fedderke (Temple Christian).

Honorable mention

Bluffton: Eli Bourassa

Continental: Jacob Williams, Trevor Williamson, Christian Keller

Cory-Rawson: Hunter Bixler, Isaiah Colvin, Ryan Stuckey

Fort Jennings Dylan Wiechart, Aaron Sealts

Kalida Brady Decker

Lima Central Catholic: Jimmy Kutka, Ben Brinkman, Connor Knippen

Temple Christian: DJ Clay, Seth Ward

Lincolnview: Braxten Robey, Jared Pollock, Kyle Wallace

Miller City: Joshua Recker, Justin Snyder

New Knoxville: Jonah Lageman

Ottoville: Evan Boecker

Team sportsmanship: Temple Christian

Girls

Division I

Honorable mention

Lima Senior: Tajah Upshaw, Taylor Washington

Division II

First team

Alyssa Cisco (Celina), Hope Carter (Elida), Jaydon Hollstein (Elida), Kennedy Fagan (Bath), Bella Fusillo (Shawnee), Kadie Hempfling (Ottawa-Glandorf), Torie Carter (Wapakoneta).

Second team

Kelly Moeder (Celina), Baylie Moening (Elida), Ainsley Miller (Bath), Alaina Behnke (Shawnee), Alexis Schroeder (Ottawa-Glandorf), Bailey Fenwick-Miller (St. Marys), Claire Burton (Wapak).

Honorable mention

Celina: Kendall Gilmore, Ashton Phlipot

Elida: Kyleigh Gay

Kenton: Ashley Morris,

Bath: Lauren Singhaus, Tori Dackin

Shawnee: Marie Beach, Madi Mason

Ottawa-Glandorf: Katie Fuetter, Cassie Schroeder

St. Marys: Josie Bowman, Sydney Cisco, Ally Will

Van Wert: Hayley Kuhlman, Cassidy Meyers, Camryn Nouza, Dekota Thomas

Wapakoneta: Nicole Richard, Emily Ruppert

Player of the year: Hope Carter (Elida)

Coach of the year: Brady Overholt (Elida)

Team sportsmanship: Shawnee

Division III

Player of the Year: Leah Casey (Allen East)

First Team

Leah Casey (Allen East), Jade Meyer (Allen East), Sarah Theisen (Bluffton), Maura Hoying (Coldwater), Alex Hoeffel (Continental), Hayley Waltz (Cory-Rawson), Maddie McConnahea (Delphos Jefferson)

Second Team

Jadyn Barhost (Bluffton), Ashley Mansfield (Continental), Caroline Schutz (Cory-Rawson), Carleigh Ankerman (Delphos St. John’s), Erin Eickholt (Fort Jennings), Hannah Warn (Kalida), Madison Stolly (Lima Central Catholic), Tiffany Welty (Miller City), Kasey Knippen (Ottoville).

Honorable mention

Allen East: Julia Meyer, Madison Staley

Bluffton: Abbie Parkins

Coldwater: Amanda Kahlig, Breezy Schneider, Madie Schoenherr

Continental: Jaylen Armey, Paige Lawhorn

Cory-Rawson: Hannah Bixler, Brooklyn Shoemaker

Delphos Jefferson: Devyn Carder, Arianna Knebel, Kendall Marquiss

Delphos St. John’s: Hayleigh Bacome, Lucy Bonifas, Courtney Wrasman

Fort Jennings: Marissa Krietemeyer, Haley Wittler, Hailey Young

Kalida: Halie Kaufman, Morgan Knapke, Lauren Langhals

LCC: Mikaela Dahill, Cameron Rice, Avery Rice

Miller City: Chloe Lammers, Abby Niese, Megan Niese

Ottoville: Amber Miller, Madicyn Schnipke, Lindsay Schweller

Player of the year: Leah Casey (Allen East)

Team sportsmanship: Lima Central Catholic

Special honors

Kim Mahoney Award: Coach Ross Kantner (Wapak)

Milestone wins awards

150: Toby Bidlak (Continental), 158; David Ring (St. Marys), 151; Calvin Freeman (Celina), 150

Academic honors

The following senior varsity players from the Lima area were recognized for the academic achievement of a GPA of 3.7 or above for their high school careers:

Boys

Bluffton: Isaac Andreas, Josh Begg, Eli Bourassa, Trevor Bunch, Douglas Nester

Celina: Grant Guggenbiller, Austin Haines, Garrett Weininger

Fort Jennings: Michael Fields, Troy Ricker

Bath: Zac States

Lima Senior: Nick Jolliff, Nick Shauf

Shawnee: Jack O’Connor

Miller City: Jordan Drummelsmith

St. Marys: Bennit Cisco, Caleb James

Van Wert: Brandon Hernandez

Girls

Allen East: Leah Casey, Madison Staley

Bluffton: Jadyn Barhorst, Katie Burkholder, Abbie Parkins, Jayme Siefer,

Celina: Jenna Berry, Alyssa Cisco, Kelly Moeder, Ashton Phlipot, Morgan Schmitmeyer

Coldwater: Kylie Post, Madie Schoenherr

Continental: Jaylen Armey, Ashley Mansfield, Kelsey Miller

Cory-Rawson: Caroline Schutz

Delphos St. John’s: Kelsi Gillespie

Elida: Makayla Reese

Fort Jennings: Erin Eickholt, Abby Von Sossan

Lima Central Catholic: Carla Caprella, Mikaela Dahill, Sam Koenig, Madison Stolly

Shawnee: Nikole McPheron

Miller City: Taylor Kaufman

Ottawa-Glandorf: Brooke Beach, Kaitlin Brown, Katie Fuetter, Veronica Knott, Amanda Sahioff, Alexis Schroeder, Devon Warnecke, Rachel Warnecke, Leanna Zynda

Ottoville: Madison Knodell

St. Marys: Caleigh Christman, Bailey Fenwick-Miller, Kori Lochard, Jenna Norton, Regan Tischler, Riley Wilson, Hope Yahl

Van Wert: Ally Jackson

Wapakoneta: Claire Burton, Abbigayle Gesler, Elizabeth Horman

Soccer

NWOSSCA honors

The Northwest Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association has announced its all-district honorees.

Celina’s Brennen Piper (boys Division II), Elida’s Hope Carter (girls Division II) and Allen East’s Leah Casey (girls Division III) were named players of the year for their respective divisions.

Celina’s Ryan Jenkins (boys D-II) and Elida’s Brady Overholt (girls D-II) received coach of the year recognition and Kenton’s Jordy Martin was named boys D-II assistant coach of the year.

Team sportsmanship honors were handed out to the Lima Senior boys (D-I), St. Marys boys (D-II), Temple Christian boys (D-III boys), Shawnee girls (D-II) and Lima Central Catholic girls (D-III)

Wapak girls coach Ross Kantner received the Kim Mahoney Award for exemplifying the ideals of sportsmanship, integrity, the development of character and positive values on the field.

Coaches Toby Bidlak (Continental), David Ring (St. Marys), Calvin Freeman (Celina) were recognized for reaching or surpassing 150 career wins milestone.

Those joining Piper on the boys first team from the Lima area included Jarren Casto (Celina), Jake Taylor (Elida), Ladon Bartlett (Kenton), Trey Burnett (Bath), Jack O’Connor (Shawnee), Bryce Schroeder (Ottawa-Glandorf), Dylan Engel (St. Marys), Austin Wilker (St. Marys) and Kaden Ware (Wapak).

Area boys on the D-III first team included: Antony Kingsley (Bluffton), Tristan Smucker (Bluffton), Dean Krendl (Continental), Troy Ricker (Fort Jennings), Stephen Taflinger (LCC) and Cameron Worsham (Temple Christian).

Those joining Carter on the D-II girls first team were Alyssa Cisco (Celina), Jaydon Hollstein (Elida), Kennedy Fagan (Bath), Bella Fusillo (Shawnee), Kadie Hempfling (Ottawa-Glandorf) and Torie Carter (Wapak).

Those joining Casey on the D-III girls first team were Jade Meyer (Allen East), Sarah Theisen (Bluffton), Maura Hoying (Coldwater), Alex Hoeffel (Continental), Hayley Waltz (Cory-Rawson) and Maddie McConnahea (Delphos Jefferson).

http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_Logo-Soccer-1.jpg

