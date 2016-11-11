Northwest Ohio all-district soccer honorees announced

Lima area honorees
NW Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association
Boys
Division I
Second team
Colton Fry (Lima Senior)
Honorable mention
Tyler Lesh (Lima Senior), Sam Sharik (Lima Senior)
Team Sportsmanship: Lima Senior
Division II
First team
Jarren Casto (Celina), Brennen Piper (Celina), Jake Taylor (Elida), Ladon Bartlett (Kenton), Trey Burnett (Bath), Jack O’Connor (Shawnee), Bryce Schroeder (Ottawa-Glandorf), Dylan Engel (St. Marys), Austin Wilker (St. Marys), Kaden Ware (Wapakoneta).
Second team
Payton Smalley (Celina), Riley Bartels (Elida), Hayden Hicks (Kenton), Zac States (Bath), Jackson Schaaf (Shawnee), Adam Vogel (St. Marys), Brandon Hernandez (Van Wert), Charles Knatz (Wapak).
Honorable mention
Celina: Austin Hines
Elida: Matt Cellar, Caleb Jones
Kenton: Shaun Hurt, Drew Hoppe
Bath: Keaton Manley, Jordan Sellers
Shawnee: Trent Ward, Ryan Wheeler
Ottawa-Glandorf: Austin Horstman, Drake Lammers, Ray Orengo.
St. Marys: Howie Spencer
Van Wert: Zach Blakeley, Ben Scheidt, Austin Sudduth
Wapakoneta: Noah Ritchie, Luke Beach
Player of the year: Brennen Piper (Celina)
Coach of the year: Ryan Jenkins (Celina)
Assistant coach of the year: Jordy Martin (Kenton)
Team sportsmanship: St. Marys
Division III
First team
Antony Kingsley (Bluffton), Tristan Smucker (Bluffton), Dean Krendl (Continental), Tory Ricker (Fort Jennings), Stephen Taflinger (Lima Central Catholic), Cameron Worsham (Temple Christian).
Second team
Josh Begg (Bluffton), Kyle Maag (Fort Jennings), Levi Shenk (Temple Christian), Ethan Swallow (Lincolnview), Aiden Searfoss (Miller City), Zach Fedderke (Temple Christian).
Honorable mention
Bluffton: Eli Bourassa
Continental: Jacob Williams, Trevor Williamson, Christian Keller
Cory-Rawson: Hunter Bixler, Isaiah Colvin, Ryan Stuckey
Fort Jennings Dylan Wiechart, Aaron Sealts
Kalida Brady Decker
Lima Central Catholic: Jimmy Kutka, Ben Brinkman, Connor Knippen
Temple Christian: DJ Clay, Seth Ward
Lincolnview: Braxten Robey, Jared Pollock, Kyle Wallace
Miller City: Joshua Recker, Justin Snyder
New Knoxville: Jonah Lageman
Ottoville: Evan Boecker
Team sportsmanship: Temple Christian
Girls
Division I
Honorable mention
Lima Senior: Tajah Upshaw, Taylor Washington
Division II
First team
Alyssa Cisco (Celina), Hope Carter (Elida), Jaydon Hollstein (Elida), Kennedy Fagan (Bath), Bella Fusillo (Shawnee), Kadie Hempfling (Ottawa-Glandorf), Torie Carter (Wapakoneta).
Second team
Kelly Moeder (Celina), Baylie Moening (Elida), Ainsley Miller (Bath), Alaina Behnke (Shawnee), Alexis Schroeder (Ottawa-Glandorf), Bailey Fenwick-Miller (St. Marys), Claire Burton (Wapak).
Honorable mention
Celina: Kendall Gilmore, Ashton Phlipot
Elida: Kyleigh Gay
Kenton: Ashley Morris,
Bath: Lauren Singhaus, Tori Dackin
Shawnee: Marie Beach, Madi Mason
Ottawa-Glandorf: Katie Fuetter, Cassie Schroeder
St. Marys: Josie Bowman, Sydney Cisco, Ally Will
Van Wert: Hayley Kuhlman, Cassidy Meyers, Camryn Nouza, Dekota Thomas
Wapakoneta: Nicole Richard, Emily Ruppert
Player of the year: Hope Carter (Elida)
Coach of the year: Brady Overholt (Elida)
Team sportsmanship: Shawnee
Division III
Player of the Year: Leah Casey (Allen East)
First Team
Leah Casey (Allen East), Jade Meyer (Allen East), Sarah Theisen (Bluffton), Maura Hoying (Coldwater), Alex Hoeffel (Continental), Hayley Waltz (Cory-Rawson), Maddie McConnahea (Delphos Jefferson)
Second Team
Jadyn Barhost (Bluffton), Ashley Mansfield (Continental), Caroline Schutz (Cory-Rawson), Carleigh Ankerman (Delphos St. John’s), Erin Eickholt (Fort Jennings), Hannah Warn (Kalida), Madison Stolly (Lima Central Catholic), Tiffany Welty (Miller City), Kasey Knippen (Ottoville).
Honorable mention
Allen East: Julia Meyer, Madison Staley
Bluffton: Abbie Parkins
Coldwater: Amanda Kahlig, Breezy Schneider, Madie Schoenherr
Continental: Jaylen Armey, Paige Lawhorn
Cory-Rawson: Hannah Bixler, Brooklyn Shoemaker
Delphos Jefferson: Devyn Carder, Arianna Knebel, Kendall Marquiss
Delphos St. John’s: Hayleigh Bacome, Lucy Bonifas, Courtney Wrasman
Fort Jennings: Marissa Krietemeyer, Haley Wittler, Hailey Young
Kalida: Halie Kaufman, Morgan Knapke, Lauren Langhals
LCC: Mikaela Dahill, Cameron Rice, Avery Rice
Miller City: Chloe Lammers, Abby Niese, Megan Niese
Ottoville: Amber Miller, Madicyn Schnipke, Lindsay Schweller
Team sportsmanship: Lima Central Catholic
Special honors
Kim Mahoney Award: Coach Ross Kantner (Wapak)
Milestone wins awards
150: Toby Bidlak (Continental), 158; David Ring (St. Marys), 151; Calvin Freeman (Celina), 150
Academic honors
The following senior varsity players from the Lima area were recognized for the academic achievement of a GPA of 3.7 or above for their high school careers:
Boys
Bluffton: Isaac Andreas, Josh Begg, Eli Bourassa, Trevor Bunch, Douglas Nester
Celina: Grant Guggenbiller, Austin Haines, Garrett Weininger
Fort Jennings: Michael Fields, Troy Ricker
Bath: Zac States
Lima Senior: Nick Jolliff, Nick Shauf
Shawnee: Jack O’Connor
Miller City: Jordan Drummelsmith
St. Marys: Bennit Cisco, Caleb James
Van Wert: Brandon Hernandez
Girls
Allen East: Leah Casey, Madison Staley
Bluffton: Jadyn Barhorst, Katie Burkholder, Abbie Parkins, Jayme Siefer,
Celina: Jenna Berry, Alyssa Cisco, Kelly Moeder, Ashton Phlipot, Morgan Schmitmeyer
Coldwater: Kylie Post, Madie Schoenherr
Continental: Jaylen Armey, Ashley Mansfield, Kelsey Miller
Cory-Rawson: Caroline Schutz
Delphos St. John’s: Kelsi Gillespie
Elida: Makayla Reese
Fort Jennings: Erin Eickholt, Abby Von Sossan
Lima Central Catholic: Carla Caprella, Mikaela Dahill, Sam Koenig, Madison Stolly
Shawnee: Nikole McPheron
Miller City: Taylor Kaufman
Ottawa-Glandorf: Brooke Beach, Kaitlin Brown, Katie Fuetter, Veronica Knott, Amanda Sahioff, Alexis Schroeder, Devon Warnecke, Rachel Warnecke, Leanna Zynda
Ottoville: Madison Knodell
St. Marys: Caleigh Christman, Bailey Fenwick-Miller, Kori Lochard, Jenna Norton, Regan Tischler, Riley Wilson, Hope Yahl
Van Wert: Ally Jackson
Wapakoneta: Claire Burton, Abbigayle Gesler, Elizabeth Horman
Soccer
NWOSSCA honors
The Northwest Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association has announced its all-district honorees.
Celina’s Brennen Piper (boys Division II), Elida’s Hope Carter (girls Division II) and Allen East’s Leah Casey (girls Division III) were named players of the year for their respective divisions.
Celina’s Ryan Jenkins (boys D-II) and Elida’s Brady Overholt (girls D-II) received coach of the year recognition and Kenton’s Jordy Martin was named boys D-II assistant coach of the year.
Team sportsmanship honors were handed out to the Lima Senior boys (D-I), St. Marys boys (D-II), Temple Christian boys (D-III boys), Shawnee girls (D-II) and Lima Central Catholic girls (D-III)
Wapak girls coach Ross Kantner received the Kim Mahoney Award for exemplifying the ideals of sportsmanship, integrity, the development of character and positive values on the field.
Coaches Toby Bidlak (Continental), David Ring (St. Marys), Calvin Freeman (Celina) were recognized for reaching or surpassing 150 career wins milestone.
Those joining Piper on the boys first team from the Lima area included Jarren Casto (Celina), Jake Taylor (Elida), Ladon Bartlett (Kenton), Trey Burnett (Bath), Jack O’Connor (Shawnee), Bryce Schroeder (Ottawa-Glandorf), Dylan Engel (St. Marys), Austin Wilker (St. Marys) and Kaden Ware (Wapak).
Area boys on the D-III first team included: Antony Kingsley (Bluffton), Tristan Smucker (Bluffton), Dean Krendl (Continental), Troy Ricker (Fort Jennings), Stephen Taflinger (LCC) and Cameron Worsham (Temple Christian).
Those joining Carter on the D-II girls first team were Alyssa Cisco (Celina), Jaydon Hollstein (Elida), Kennedy Fagan (Bath), Bella Fusillo (Shawnee), Kadie Hempfling (Ottawa-Glandorf) and Torie Carter (Wapak).
Those joining Casey on the D-III girls first team were Jade Meyer (Allen East), Sarah Theisen (Bluffton), Maura Hoying (Coldwater), Alex Hoeffel (Continental), Hayley Waltz (Cory-Rawson) and Maddie McConnahea (Delphos Jefferson).