Round two for high school playoffs set

COLUMBUS — S. Marys will be heading south to take on Franklin (11-0) in the Division III regional semifinals of the high school playoffs. The Roughriders, coming off a 42-8 in over Belmont, will play at Good Samaritan Athletic Field at Heidkamp Stadium in Huber Heights at 7 p.m. Saturday. Franklin won its playoff game over Tippecanoe 41-40.

In Division IV, Ottawa-Glandorf (10-1), 49-34 winners over Bellevue Friday, head to Wapakoneta’s Harmon Field to face Indian Lake (10-0) at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The Lakers opened their playoffs with a 34-7 win over River Valley.

Coldwater (10-1) travel to Sidney Memorial Stadium to face Jamestown Greeneview (9-2) at 7 p.m. Saturday in Division V action. Coldwater opened postseaosn play with a 47-13 win over Brookville and Greeneview posted a 14-6 win over Carlisle.

In Division VI, Marion Local (10-1) will face familiar foe S. Henry (8-3) at Sidney Memorial Stadium at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The Flyers won their first playoff game, 34-7 over West Libery-Salem. The Redskins defeated Spencerville 37-22 in their posteason opener.

Delphos Jefferson (10-1) will take on Mechanicburg (11-0) at Bellefontaine AcuSport Stadium at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The Wildcats downed Cincinnati Summit Country Day, 41-1o, to begin the playoffs. Mechanicsburg handled Miami East 39-6 in their postseason opener.8-3

Arlington (8-3) and Crestview (8-3) will clash at Lima Spartan Stadium at 7 p.m. Saturday. Arlington edged Lucas, 21-19, to advance to the next round and Crestview upended Calvert 54-20.

Upper Scioto Valley (8-3), after downing Troy Christian 28-21, will battle Midwest Athletic Conference’s Minster (7-4) at Wapakoneta’s Harmon Field7 p.m. Saturday. Minster opened its postseason play with a victory over Lehman Catholic 33-15.

OHSVCA announces All-Ohio teams

Ottawa-Glandorf’s Jordan Al and Emily Annesser were both named to the 2016 Division 2 All-Ohio team announced by the Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association Sunday. Titan head coach Ann Ellerbrock received the Coaches Achievement Award.

In Division 3, Coldwater’s Tasha Kahlig was a first team selection. St. Henry’s Olivia Niekamp collected third-team honors. Coldwater head coach Mike Etzler received the Coaches Achievement Award.

New Bremen’s Paige Jones garnered first team honors on the Division 4 team and Delphos St. Johns’ Madision Ellis was a second team selection. Leipsic’s Brooke Gerderman, Minster’s Jordyn Heitbrink and New Knoxville’s Kenzie Schroer nabbed third-team honors. Collection honorable mention accolades were Marion Local’s Kylie Albers and Carrie Fesenmyer, Delphos St. John’s Jessica Geise and New Bremen’s Rachel Kremer. New Bremen head coach Diana Kramer received the Coaches Achievement Award.

Shawnee accepting nominations for Athletic Hall of Fame

SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP — Nominations are currently being accepted for induction into the Shawnee Athletic Hall of Fame. The nominations can be made by calling the Shawnee Athletic Department at 419-998-8024 or mailing them to the Shawnee Athletic Department at 3333 Zurmehly Road, Lima, Ohio 45806. Nominations will be accepted through Nov. 18th. Induction ceremonies will take place Jan. 7, prior to the Shawnee boys basketball game against Coldwater.