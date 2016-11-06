Buckeyes thrash ‘Huskers

COLUMBUS — The uniforms were a throwback to 1916 but the game looked more like a replay of the first four games of this season when Ohio State’s offense seemed almost unstoppable and its defense looked close to unbreakable.

No. 6 Ohio State (8-1, 5-1 Big Ten) routed No. 10 Nebraska (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten) 62-3 on Saturday night in Ohio Stadium in the kind of dominating performance that has been missing since OSU rolled over Bowling Green, Tulsa, Oklahoma and Rutgers by an average of 47 points a game to open the season.

The suspicion going into the game was that Nebraska was probably over-rated, maybe a paper tiger.

If the Cornhuskers were a paper tiger, Ohio State was a high-powered paper shredder. A high-powered shredder wearing uniforms honoring the 1916 OSU team.

Any doubts Ohio State was a changed team, at least for one night, were dispelled when it turned a big 31-3 halftime lead into an even bigger lead in the second half.

“Wow, I didn’t see that one coming. Their only loss was in a hard-fought overtime game last week. A to Z, it was an impressive performance by our guys,” Ohio State coach Urban Meyer said.

The offense rolled up 586 total yards. Quarterback J.T. Barrett threw for 290 yards and four touchdowns, including a 75-yard hook-up with Curtis Samuel, who rushed for 41 yards and caught 8 passes for 137 yards and two touchdowns.

Two of the Buckeyes’ touchdowns belonged to a defense that held Nebraska to 204 yards and nine first downs.

Cornerback Damon Webb’s 36-yard interception return on the third play of the game produced OSU’s first touchdown game and Malik Hooker’s second pick six of the season was the Buckeyes next-to-last touchdown of the game.

Ohio State scored on its first play in the third quarter when Barrett hit Samuel around Nebraska’s 45-yard line, he broke a tackle and was gone.

Barrett found Noah Brown for a 6-yard touchdown pass on OSU’s next possession for a 45-3 lead. Tyler Durbin’s second field goal of the night and Hooker’s 48-yard interception return for a touchdown made it 55-3 going into the fourth quarter.

Back-up quarterback Joe Burrow’s 12-yard touchdown run pushed the lead to 62-3 with 7:19 to play.

Ohio State’s big early lead was temporarily overshadowed by a scary injury to Nebraska quarterback Tommy Armstrong Jr., who landed on his head as he scrambled for a first down six minutes before halftime.

Armstrong was immobilized on a back board and taken from the stadium in an ambulance. Nebraska team medical personnel later reported he had briefly been knocked out, but was moving all extremities. Then, five minutes into the second half, he walked into the stadium and watched the rest of the game from Nebraska’s sideline.

Ohio State jumped out to a 7-0 lead when Webb intercepted Armstrong and returned it 36 yards for a touchdown with 13:26 left in the first quarter. Linebacker Raekwon McMillan tipped the pass and Marshon Lattimore helped jar the ball loose from the intended receiver.

Nebraska’s only score of the first half came on a 20-yard field goal by Drew Brown on its next possession. But from there until halftime, it was all OSU.

Barrett’s 7-yard touchdown pass to Terry McLaurin made it 14-3 after one quarter.

The lead grew to 21-3 five plays into the second quarter when Mike Weber ran through a huge hole the left side of the offensive line had created to score on a 23-yard touchdown run.

After a 24-yard field goal by Durbin made it 24-3 with 8:22 left in the first half, Barrett’s 1-yard jump pass to Samuel for a touchdown with three seconds left in the first half put OSU up 31-3.

Mike Weber, center, gets a block from Pat Elflein on a touchdown run during Saturday night's game against Nebraska at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.

Reach Jim Naveau at 567-242-0414 or on Twitter at @Lima_Naveau.

