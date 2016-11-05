OSU sets record for TDs on interceptions

COLUMBUS — Damon Webb’s interception for a touchdown in the first quarter against Nebraska on Saturday night was the fifth for a score this season, which set an Ohio State season record.

After getting touchdowns on interception returns in three of their first four games, the Buckeyes had gone four games without one before Saturday night.

Webb is the fifth Ohio State defensive player to score a TD this season, joining Marshon Lattimore, Malik Hooker, Jerome Baker and Rodjay Burns.

The previous record of four was shared by the 1987 and 1996 Ohio State teams.

• Indians in the house: A little bit of the World Series came to Ohio State’s game against Nebraska on Saturday night.

Cleveland Indians pitcher Josh Tomlin and outfielder Michael Brantley were at the game. Former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones, now with the Buffalo Bills, also was at the game.

• Foltz remembered: Ohio State honored late Nebraska punter Sam Foltz in a ceremony around 40 minutes before kickoff.

Foltz, along with former Michigan State punter Mike Sadler, was killed in an automobile accident in the summer.

• Tough at night: Ohio State is 15-4 in night games at Ohio Stadium. The Buckeyes’ first night game at home was a 10-7 win over Pittsburgh in 1985.

• Road struggles: Going into Saturday night’s game, Nebraska was 5-24 on the road against ranked teams since 1998.

• Remembering Hicks: Ohio State’s players wore decals on their helmets to commemorate Buckeyes All-American John Hicks who died last week at age 65.

• Throwback jerseys: OSU’s throwback jerseys for Saturday night’s game honored the undefeated 1916 Buckeyes team.

The uniforms had striped scarlet and gray jerseys, gray pants and black helmets.

Ohio State’s Damon Webb heads to the end zone after making a first quarter interception as Nebraska’s Jordan Westerkamp tries to make the stop during Saturday night’s game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_11.06.16.osuintercept.jpg Ohio State’s Damon Webb heads to the end zone after making a first quarter interception as Nebraska’s Jordan Westerkamp tries to make the stop during Saturday night’s game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.

By Jim Naveau [email protected]

Reach Jim Naveau at 567-242-0414 or on Twitter at @Lima_Naveau.

Reach Jim Naveau at 567-242-0414 or on Twitter at @Lima_Naveau.