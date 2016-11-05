ONU, Bluffton roll to victories

ADA — Ohio Northern scored on all seven of its first half possessions and cruised Saturday to an 80-3 Ohio Athletic Conference victory over Wilmington on Senior Day at Dial-Roberson Stadium.

The Polar Bears (5-4 Overall, 5-3 OAC) rolled up 488 yards of total offense and got a pair of Pick-6s from their defense in the victory. The Quakers fall to 0-9, 0-8.

Quarterback Will Freed completed 15-of-17 passes for 264 yards and five touchdowns in two and a half quarters of play. Running back and Anna graduate Christiaan Williams ran 17 times for 103 yards and three scores and did not play in the second half.

He has now surpassed the 100-yard rushing mark in all eight of his collegiate contests and is the first freshman in ONU history to run for 1,000 yards in a season. Thus far this year, Williams has 1,038 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns on 172 attempts.

Nick Rezek and Darius Jackson each returned an interception for a touchdown.

Bluffton 54, Earlham 20

RICHMOND, Ind. — Bluffton University had little trouble, improving to to 7-2 overall and 5-2 in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference while Earlham slipped to 0-9 and 0-7 in the HCAC.

Connor Sheehan completed 13 of 17 passes for 263 yards and four touchdowns. Ada graduate Micah Roberson had five receptions for 132 yards and three touchdowns and the Beavers’ Raphael Dell caught four passes for 90 yards and a pair of TDs. Dante Carroll led Bluffton on the ground with nine carries for 76 yards and a couple of scores. Brad Topp had four solo tackles, including a sack, and Isaac Zickafoose had three solo and one assisted tackle, including a sack, also for Bluffton.

The Beavers will wrap up their season on Senior Day at home against Defiance College at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

