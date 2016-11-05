ONU wins OAC volleyball tourney

ADA — The No. 23-ranked Ohio Northern volleyball team won the Ohio Athletic Conference Tournament Championship with a 3-2 victory Saturday afternoon over No. 2-seeded Heidelberg.

The top-seeded Polar Bears improved to 27-3 overall, while the Student Princes dropped to 23-9.

Ashley Borchers posted a career-high and game-high 59 assists and Haley Potters posted a career-high and game-high 20 kills and Megan Nieszala had a team-high 27 digs for ONU.

ONU will next compete in the Division III tournament with pairing being announced Monday.

Bluffton 3, Rose-Hulman 2

HANOVER, Ind. — The Beavers advanced to the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference tournament championship match with the 26-24, 21-25, 26-24, 24-26, 15-12 victory. Bluffton will play host Hanover, a 25-18, 27-25, 25-16 winner against Manchester, for the tournament title at 1 p.m. today with an automatic berth in the Division III national tournament on the line.

MacKenzie McFarlin had 27 kills, Bethany Martini had 18 kills, Lauren Weisbarber had 19 kills, Erin Weisberger had 57 assists, Lima Central Catholic graduate Sydney Mohler had 30 digs and eight aces, New Knoxville alum Andy Rorbach had 22 digs and Becca Tourney had 20 digs for the Beavers.

Women’s soccer

UNOH 3, Siena Heights 0

LIMA — Camilla Andersen, Julie Cazanave and Robyn Moodaly each had a goal and Nadine Stonjek made three saves to earn the shutout in goal in the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference tournament semifinal. The sixth-ranked University of Northwestern Ohio will play at 20th-ranked Davenport, a 2-0 winner against Madonna, for the conference tournament title Saturday.

Men’s soccer

UNOH 6, Aquinas 1

LIMA — Pepe Cejudo had two goals and Harry Robinson, Sean Latimer, Tendai Jirira and Pascal Debowiak scored one each for the fifth-ranked Racers, who advanced to play host to Indiana Tech, a 4-2 winner against Madonna, in a WHAC tournament semifinal Wednesday.

Men’s basketballMount Vernon Nazarene 81,

UNOH 59

LIMA — Lawrence Jackson had 15 points and Sadeeq Bello had 13 points for the Racers in their season opener. Jackson also had eight rebounds and four assists.

Women’s basketball

Mount Vernon Nazarene 59,

UNOH 52

LIMA — UNOH fell to 0-3 on the season.

High schools

Volleyball

Division IV

Jackson Center 3,

New Bremen 0

Defending state champion Jackson Center (27-0) advanced to the state semifinals with a 25-22, 25-18, 25-16 victory against the Cardinals (23-4).

The Tigers will play Dalton (25-3), which defeated Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas 25-20, 25-13, 25-23 in the state semifinals at noon Friday at the Ervin J. Nutter Center on the campus of Wright State University in Dayton.

McComb 3,

Norwalk St. Paul 1

ELIDA — McComb (26-2) advanced to the state semifinals with the 25-15, 22-25, 25-19, 25-23 victory against St. Paul (26-1). The Panthers will play New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic (25-2), a 25-8, 25-14, 25-20 winner against Delaware Christian, following Friday’s other state semifinal between Jackson Center and Dalton.

Shawnee Hall

nominations

SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP — Nominations are currently being accepted for induction into the Shawnee Athletic Hall of Fame.

The nominations can be made by calling the Shawnee Athletic Department at 419-998-8024 or mailing them to the Shawnee Athletic Department at 3333 Zurmehly Road, Lima, Ohio 45806. Nominations will be accepted through Friday, Nov. 18th. Induction ceremonies will take place Saturday, Jan. 7, prior to the Shawnee boys basketball game against Coldwater.

Area roundup

By Mike Purdy [email protected]

