Celina heading to state semifinals in boys soccer

FINDLAY — Celina midfielder Payton Smalley cuddled the regional championship trophy with both arms like it was a recently born baby.

And why not?

Celina made history.

Celina’s boys soccer team is heading to the state semifinals for the first time after a 4-1 victory over Oak Harbor in the Division II regional finals Saturday afternoon at Findlay High School.

Celina, which has nine veteran senior starters, reached the regional finals in 2014.

“This is the best feeling I’ve ever had,” Smalley said.

Added Celina goalkeeper Aden Gariety, “It’s unreal. It’s amazing.”

Jarren Casto, Brennen Piper, Sean Klosterman and Austin Hines all scored for Celina. Smalley had a key assist on the final goal to give Celina a 4-1 lead.

Hines had a goal and an assist.

Celina (20-1) advances to the state semifinals against the Revere (15-3-3), a 2-0 winner against Lake Catholic (12-6-3), at 7 p.m. Wednesday at a site to be named.

Oak Harbor ends its season 18-2-1.

“It’s the first time in school history,” Celina coach Ryan Jenkins said. “I couldn’t be prouder of this team.”

Celina led 3-0 at halftime, after dominating the first half.

But Oak Harbor came out in the second half and was strong through the midfield and began buzzing the Celina goalbox.

Oak Harbor’s Tyler Bowlick scored from 25-yards out to bring his team within 3-1 with 24:54 to go.

From there, it looked like Celina was holding on and surviving a number of tough shots.

Oak Harbor’s best chance to get within one goal came with 14 minutes to go. Oak Harbor’s Nate Poiry chipped a hard shot from only 6-yards out and Celina goalkeeper Gariety leaped and somehow tipped it over the bar.

“They came out hard in the second half,” Gariety said. “And I lost that shot in the sun, but then I reacted to it. … They tested me. It was scary.”

Gariety posted seven saves in the victory. Oak Harbor goalkeeper Andy Buderer had one save.

Oak Harbor outshot Celina, 10-8, including 8-3 in the second half. Oak Harbor had nine corner kicks, while Celina had two.

But the difference was Celina’s possession and passing game was able to dominate throughout the first half.

“I thought we possessed much better today than in the last three games,” Jenkins said. “It was nice to get those three goals. I knew they’d come out strong in the second half and they did. We were kind of hanging on until we got that fourth goal.”

The Celina defense was led by center defender Kyle Flaute.

Celina got its first goal with 33:19 left in the first half when Garrett Weininger chipped a pass from outside the box to Casto, who headed it into the net from 7-yards out.

“Garrett placed it over the defense and I was able to head it in,” Casto said. “When we got that first goal, it took off a lot of pressure.”

Piper made it 2-0 after gobbling up a loose ball just past the center circle. He weaved his dribble through three defenders and into the 18-yard box.

Piper got within 12 yards and fired a shot into the lower-left corner of the net. That came with 14:42 left in the first half.

Klosterman’s goal from 12-yards out was a one-touch shot, on a pass from Hines. That came with 10:38 left in the first half.

Celina made it 4-1 with 6:48 to go. Smalley pounded a free kick from 24-yards out and it was headed in by Hines.

The Bulldogs are now one win away from being the first boys soccer team from the Lima area to play in a state championship match.

“This is what we wanted,” Piper said. “We’re excited. This is a dream come true.”

