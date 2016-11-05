LCC’s Sreenan runs to state title

HEBRON — Throughout the cross country regular season, Lima Central Catholic junior Emily Sreenan dominated the competition.

Many times, Sreenan won by a minute or more on the 5,000-meter courses.

At Saturday’s state cross country meet at National Trail Raceway in Hebron, it wasn’t any different.

Sreenan raced out to a commanding lead in the first mile and was never seriously challenged, as she went on to win the Division III state title in a personal-best time of 18 minutes, 1.8 seconds. Lancaster Fairfield Christian Academy’s Kyleigh Edwards closed the huge gap toward the end of the race, finishing in 18:24.8.

Sreenan finished ninth at the state meet her freshman season, and eighth last year.

On Saturday, there was little doubt of the end result, as Sreenan took control early on.

For Sreenan, starting fast has been her game plan all season.

“I usually do that (start fast) in most of my races, especially during the regular season, when I don’t have a lot of competition,” Sreenan said. “It helps me mentally, just to go out hard. If I’m in front, I usually push a little bit harder. So, that was the goal today, and it worked really well. I’m really happy about that.”

Sreenan’s pace was fast early on, clocking a 5:21 first mile. Sreenan sped by the 2-mile mark in 11:18.

“Today, I think I did a lot better keeping a good pace the whole race,” Sreenan said. “I tried to surge on some of the spots on the course, where I normally don’t run as well on. That was definitely my race strategy this year.”

Winning a state title was on Sreenan’s mind well before this season.

“I actually wanted to get the gold medal since my freshman year,” she said. “But, I don’t think it was realistic for me until this year, especially since I wasn’t running the times that I needed to. But this year, I knew I definitely had a shot at it. That was my No. 1 goal this year.”

Alongside Sreenan throughout her high school career has been longtime LCC coach Mike Griffo.

“Coach (Griffo) is amazing,” Sreenan said. “I can’t imagine having a better coach than him. He’s like my grandpa, and my dad. He’s amazing. I wouldn’t have made it this far without him, with his encouragement, and his coaching strategies. He knows what he’s doing. He’s awesome.”

Sreenan becomes the first girls state champion in cross country at LCC.

Added Griffo, “She’s had a great season. She went through the whole season and nobody came within, like under 28 seconds of her. Today was a little bit different, but she knew that coming in. She got tough and ran almost 40 seconds faster than last week (at regionals). That’s what the state competition does to you. It’s been great.”

Minster nabs

10th state title

The Minster girls program is used to being on the awards podium at the state cross country meet.

Saturday, Minster made its way to the top step for the 10th time in school history. Minster came into this weekend’s state meet tied with the Caldwell boys program with nine state titles in cross country.

On Saturday, Minster defeated second-place St. Thomas Aquinas 38-95 to notch the title, and put itself at the top of the list of all-time team state titles.

“It’s an awesome feeling,” longtime Minster coach Jessie Magoto said. “It hasn’t sunk in yet. The girls ran well. They got out fast from the get-go and held strong throughout. And they really just fought that last mile. So, I’m very, very proud of them.”

Minster’s squad included Emma Watcke (fifth, 18:36.9), Morgan Pohl (13th, 18:52.9), Kaitlynn Albers (14th, 18:56.3), Gwendolyn Meiring (25th, 19:15.5), Cassie Francis (36th, 19:31.9), Mackenzie Bohman (40th, 19:39) and Madeline Magoto (20:14.5).

Magoto said winning the 10th title is very special.

“It’s awesome. My daughter is on the team this year. So, that’s pretty cool. We have the 2000 (state championship) plaque in our house. It’s above her bed; that was the year she was born. And she always looks at it. But, I look at all of these girls as my own. They’re just a really special group.”

In Division III, St. Henry placed ninth, while Columbus Grove finished 10th out of 20 teams.

In Division II, Defiance finished 10th, while St. Marys came in 20th.

St. Marys’ Kelly Wilker earned all-Ohio honors, finishing 22nd in 18:57.7.

