Ottoville’s Siefker earns state runner-up

HEBRON — After last Saturday’s regional cross country meet at Tiffin, Ottoville junior Brendan Siefker realized what he was up against.

At Tiffin, Siefker came up against Colonel Crawford’s Chad Johnson, who owns the state record in Division III.

Siefker ran with Johnson for more than half the race, before Johnson pulled away for the victory. Siefker settled for second.

At Saturday’s state meet at National Trail Raceway in Hebron, Siefker employed a little different strategy.

And it paid off.

Siefker, who placed fourth at last year’s Division III state meet, started the race a little slower, and then came on strong in the end. Siefker finished second in a personal-best time of 15 minutes, 34.9 seconds. Johnson won in 15:18.5 on the 5,000-meter course.

Independence’s Tyler Pohlman, who led Siefker for most of Saturday’s race, came in third (15:43.1).

“My first mile was about 10 seconds slower than last week,” Siefker said. “And I think it really paid off, because I felt so much better in that second mile. I just stayed within myself, behind Pohlman. Then, with 800 (meters) to go, I still had some left in the tank. So, I made my move around him (Pohlman) and never saw him again.”

Finishing second and closing out the season with a personal-best time was the way Siefker wanted to end the successful season. His previous PR was 15:45.

“I was really happy with that, being more than 10 seconds under my PR,” he said. “I’m just really satisfied with my race strategy. I thought it paid off.

“Johnson was still up there. But, he ran a heck of a time today. I really had my sights set on beating Pohlman, and I did. So, I’m really happy.”

Siefker felt that previous experience of being at the state meet, made things much easier this season.

“Last year, I really didn’t have many expectations, I guess. Last year, I just wanted to make it on the podium. I ended up running really well. But this year, I had a better idea of what to expect,” he said.

Fort Loramie won the boys Division III state title on Saturday, nipping St. Thomas Aquinas for the crown, 98-120. Parkway finished 11th in Division III, St. Henry came in 18th, while Lincolnview was 20th.

In Division II, Defiance finished sixth.

Ottoville’s Brendon Siefker made a charge to finish second in the Division III boys race at the state cross country meet atf at National Trail Raceway in Hebron. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_DIII-Boys-State-XC-SA_2.jpg Ottoville’s Brendon Siefker made a charge to finish second in the Division III boys race at the state cross country meet atf at National Trail Raceway in Hebron.

By Mark Altstaetter [email protected]

Reach The Lima News sports department at 567-242-0468.

Reach The Lima News sports department at 567-242-0468.