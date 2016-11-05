Take the time to be thankful

It is a well known fact that to those that know me well that this is my favorite season of the year. First and foremost is because of the importance of the Thanksgiving holiday that is just three very short weeks away.

In recent years this season if possible has increased in value with the degree of competitiveness on the local and state level by so many of our student athletes.

The high school bowling season began with organized practices this past Friday and will finish up the second weekend in March when teams from this area bring home the gold from Columbus.

As mentioned the bowling ranks grew by one in our city with Bath joining the rest of the WBL with their endorsing of bowling as a varsity sport. As quickly as they made the student body aware as many as 45 students expressed interest in becoming team members.

The sport could not be any better hands that Rayleen Arthur and Beth Edwards who will oversee the early days of the program.

It was fascinating to be by 20th Century Lanes at different times this week to observe the different teams. It was not uncommon to see as many as 80 high school youth at any given time doing all they could to represent, alphabetically speaking: Bath, Elida, Lima Central Catholic, Lima Senior High, Shawnee and Temple Christian.

This will indeed be a stellar season in our immediate area as well. It is way to early to tell what holds for the area, but Wapak and Coldwater are perennial powers and St Marys is always in the mix, thus the WOHSBC will be strong as always.

Lima Shawnee is ready to reload and return to Columbus and Lima Senior has made some notable strides as well.

While there are some strong male bowlers in Limaland, it honestly looks like the young ladies from our area will make the larger impact. The WBL is loaded with talent such as Jordyn Stewart of Elida, Bryanna Twining of Bath and Shawnee is loaded with a handful of potential breakout stars. Elsewhere in the city the talent of Cecilia Riepenhoff of LCC and Morgan Twining of Lima Senior High and Lexi Bayliff of Temple cannot be ignored.

It will be an amazing year.

The WOHSBC gets into league play in two weeks with our northern part of the conference competing in Wapak. The conference will have a preview of sorts with the Singles event in Minster this coming Saturday.

LIMA USBC Tourney names victors …

One of things that the Lima USBC really deserves credit for is how rapidly the winners of their events are getting named. Gerald Jr. Johnson deserves a great deal of the credit but he continues to pass the credit to others from the individual bowling establishments to the likes of Polly Boyed and Tom Sifrit who I do not think left his side in Bluffton for the youth tournament.

The LBA has worked real hard in coming up with an equitable way to rank the teams and in the team event it was a mix of age and average. Hopefully some interviews will be forthcoming but for today names and some individual scores will need to suffice.

In the C Division it was very familiar names at the top. Lilly and Tug Sifrit teamed with Lyla Rosas and Anthony Roberts for the honors. It seems like grandfather Tom is going to have to build some extra trophy shelves if not a trophy case for Lilly and Tug.

Second place in the C Division went to Madalena Knotts, Mak Knotts, Jenna Sprague and Jayde Neth. Third place went to Robert and Terry Blake as well as Payton Gonzalez and James Morgan.

The average level for the B Division climbs from 501 to 640 instead of 500 and lower. The very special duo of Brayton and Addison Businger ruled the day with Jayden and Sierra Foltz. The squad was named the Ho Has and we will have to get to the history of that soon. The Foltz kids are solid but wow do a tourney call and one of the Busingers, perhaps both of them seem to always find a way to the top.

The A Division is for four person teams with and average over 641. The Shawnee Indians made their mark here in the persons of Solomon and Zeb Smith, Keaton McKinley and Skylar Briggs. I witnessed a great deal of their day and they to put it mildly were amazing.

Individual honors for the day went to two very talented future stars of the sport in our community Cooper Twining and Isabella Riepenhoff as well as Louie Knotts and Lilly Sifrit.

Abbey Ambroza remained redhot with a series of 633 for the girls 10-14 and Solomon Smith rolled a strong 587 in his team’s victory.

Terry Blake 189 and Olivia Miller 190 took game honors. When you talk about need for a trophy case, Olivia’s dad JJ better get to work as well.

The 15 and over top dogs were Allen Boes with a 662 and Mike Purdy a 265 as well as Jordyn Stewart and Hayley Fleming 180 with Allie Meeker at 470.

Boes did not limit his bowling excellence to the tournament he rolled a 278 game and a 700 plus series in league play on Saturday. Gabe DiLallo who bypassed this event to honor work and church commitments also rolled a personal best 278 in Saturday league play.

The sun is so bright for so many of our youth, we have a lot to be thankful for.

