Marion Local rolls in opening round

MARIA STEIN — Duane Leugers had two touchdown passes and a scoring run as Marion Local defeated West Liberty Salem 34-7 Friday night in a Division VI opening round playoff game.

Nate Moeller and Jack Homan each had a TD run and Matt Kahlig and Tanner Ungruhn each had a touchdown reception also for the Flyers (10-1).

Leugers connected on 9 of 16 passing attempts for 92 yards. Homan had 101 yards rushing on eight carries and Moeller had 74 yards on 15 carries. West Liberty Salem finished its season (6-5). Marion Local will next play St. Henry (7-3), a 37-22 winner against Spencerville, in a regional semifinal at 7:30 p.m. Friday at a yet to be determined venue.

Indian Lake 34, River Valley 7

LEWISTOWN — The Lakers improved to 11-0 with the Division IV playoff victory against the Vikings (7-4) and will play Ottawa-Glandorf (10-1), a 49-34 winner against Bellevue, in a regional semifinal at 7:30 p.m. Friday at a yet to be determined venue.

