Lima area players of the night

• The Delphos Jefferson offensive line of Chase Harmon, Dylan Nagel, Jordan Bonifas, Tyler Gorman and Nick Long which allowed Hunter Binkley, who had 200 yards rushing, and other Jeff ball carriers to finish with 244 yards on the ground in the Wildcats’ 41-10 win against Cincinnati Summit Country Day.

• St. Henry’s Ryan Luttmer carried the ball 21 times for 170 yards and two touchdowns in the Redskins’ 37-22 win against Spencerville.

• Spencerville’s Chris Picker rushed for 202 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries against St. Henry.

• Ottawa-Glandorf quarterback Jay Kaufman completed 13 of 28 passes for 205 yards and touchdowns and also ran for 127 yards and a pair of TDs on 14 carries in the Titans’ 49-28 win against Bellevue.