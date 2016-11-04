Bearcats can’t stymie Redskins

SPENCERVILLE – St. Henry had the power-running game.

And if that wasn’t enough, the Redskins passing game clicked whenever they needed it.

St. Henry’s balanced offense led the way to a 37-22 victory over Spencerville in the opening round of the Division VI Region 24 playoffs Friday night.

St. Henry (8-3) advances to the regional semifinals to meet No. 1-seed Marion Local at 7:30 p.m. next Friday at a site to be named.

Spencerville ends its season 8-3.

“We had them in a lot of third-down situations, but they did what a lot of good teams do, they rose up to the challenge when they needed a first down,” Spencerville coach John Zerbe said. “They made big plays when they needed to. They are a great football team. … They are very balanced. That’s what makes it tough, defensively.”

Chris Picker led Spencerville with 202 yards on 20 carries. He had TD runs of 35 and 75 yards.

Calvin Wilson finished with 78 yards on 21 carries for the Bearcats.

But it wasn’t enough.

St. Henry quarterback Daylon Lange completed 7 of 12 passes for 113 yards. In all, with a wide receiver option pass, the Redskins threw for 144 yards.

Then, there was the St. Henry running game, which racked up 244 rushing yards. Leading the way was Ryan Luttmer, who ran for 170 yards on 21 carries. He had TD runs of 57 and 7 yards.

The balanced attack proved too much for the Bearcats.

“We did about anything we wanted (in the second half),” Luttmer said. “At halftime, the coaches told the line to pick it up a little bit and they took it to heart.”

Luttmer had only 19 yards on five carries at the half.

“Tonight it was his (Luttmer’s) turn. He ran real hard in the second half and gave us a chance,” St. Henry coach Brad Luthman said. “The line started to take control and we started to lean on Ryan Luttmer a little bit. And we had some timely passes. I wouldn’t say we won with the pass tonight, but we hit the ones we needed to.”

St. Henry led 7-3 at the half and built its lead to 22-9 after a 7-yard TD run by Luttmer with 2:18 left in the third quarter.

Spencerville rallied back when Picker turned the corner for a 75-yard TD run. That cut the Redskins’ lead to 22-16 with 2:02 left in third.

“(At that point), We knew we had to keep the foot on the pedal and keep going on offense,” St. Henry wide receiver Blake Hoyng said.

St. Henry then went to the air with Lange hitting Hoyng on a 35-yard crossing pattern to take the ball to the Spencerville 36.

“We were looking for that route to be open,” Hoyng said.

Five plays later, Hoyng ran it over from the 5 to give St. Henry a 30-16 lead with 10 minutes to go.

Hoyng ended up with four receptions for 93 yards.

On the second play of Spencerville’s next drive, Bearcats quarterback Dakota Prichard tried to the throw the ball into the right flat, but Hoyng picked it off and went 21 yards with the interception for the TD.

“I was doing my read and the fullback came out and I dropped,” Hoyng said. “Luckily, we had some pressure and the quarterback made a bad throw and I got a break on it.”

That gave St. Henry a 37-16 lead with 9:17 to go.

Prichard was shaken up on the play, as he was taken out trying to make a tackle after the interception.

Zerbe said when fullback Keaton Lotz left with a shoulder injury in the first half, Picker was moved to fullback, which helped get him loose around the end.

“Chris has always been a fullback. This is the first year he’s been a halfback,” Zerbe said. “You could tell right away his speed was a big factor.”

For Spencerville, it marked its third straight trip to the playoffs. And this one came after losing many key seniors last year.

“We have a lot of pride in our football team right now,” Zerbe said. “And our JV team was 9-0 this year. … I really feel, although we’ve had a lot of success, that our best days are yet to come.”

Spencerville's Chris Picker is brought down by St. Henry's Jay Knapke (left) and Blake Hoyng during Friday night's Division VI playoff game at Spencerville. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_Spencerville-vs-St.henry-DS7.jpg Spencerville's Chris Picker is brought down by St. Henry's Jay Knapke (left) and Blake Hoyng during Friday night's Division VI playoff game at Spencerville.

St. Henry advances thanks to offensive balance

