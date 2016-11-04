Delphos Jefferson rushing attack dooms Country Day

DELPHOS — Delphos Jefferson fans know who Chase Harmon, Dylan Nagel, Jordan Bonifas, Tyler Gorman, and Nick Long are and now Cincinnati Summit Country Day does too.

The above named players compromise the offensive line for the Wildcats and they were totally on their game Friday night in quarterfinal play in Division VI Region 24 action at Stadium Park in Delphos.

The Wildcats controlled both lines of scrimmage and dominated the Silver Knights by a final score of 41-10.

Delphos rushed the ball 37 times for 244 yards and was led by Hunter Binkley who exploded for 200 yards on the ground to go along with four touchdowns in the game. Binkley also became the school’ all-time leading rusher in the game.

CSCD (7-4) kicked off to start the game and the Wildcats’ Drew Reiss raced 58 yards to put Delphos in business at the Silver Knights’ 35-yard line. It took only five plays for the Wildcats to grab the lead as Binkley’s running mate, Brenen Auer, dashed in from 10 yards out to put Delphos up 7-0.

After trading possessions, CSCD was forced to punt and this time it was Auer who returned the kick 65 yards to put Delphos at the Silver Knights’ 22-yard line. Binkley raced 21 yards to the one and then went in from 1-yard out to give Delphos a 14-0 lead at the 3:16 mark of the first period.

The next time the Wildcats (10-1) had the ball it was another two-play drive that was capped off by Binkley who went 45 yards untouched to put Delphos up 21-0. Jefferson would take a 27-0 lead to halftime after Binkley scored again from 10-yards out at the 6:59 mark of the second quarter.

“The line opened holes and we were able to keep driving the ball,” Binkley said. “It feels great and I am thankful for that offensive line.”

Following a 1-yard run by Auer that put Delphos up 34-0, Binkley finished off his big game in style by going 55 yards to give the Wildcats a 41-0 lead midway through the third period.

The Wildcats went to substitutes at that point and CSCD finally scored 10 points late in the final period to avoid the shutout.

The Wildcats piled up 15 first downs compared to only five for the Silver Knights. Nine of the CSCD possessions ended in punts thanks to a stingy Delphos defensive effort.

“I’m very proud, we wanted to be physical and we were on both sides of the ball.” Jefferson coach Chris Sommers said. “Our offensive line was the key plus we executed the game plan. We have been through some big games and we are getting more comfortable in those situations. I am happy with the way we are playing.”

The Wildcats now move on to second round play where they will take on undefeated Mechanicsburg, who bested Miami East 39-6. The game will next Friday at 7:30 p.m. at a site to be determined.

The Wildcats were knocked out of the playoffs last season when Mechanicsburg beat them by a 41-12 margin.

Delphos Jefferson running back Hunter Binkley is pursued by Summit Country Day defenders during Friday night’s Division VI playoff game at Stadium Park in Delphos. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_110416JeffersonSCD04cardinal.jpg Delphos Jefferson running back Hunter Binkley is pursued by Summit Country Day defenders during Friday night’s Division VI playoff game at Stadium Park in Delphos.

By Mike Miller

Reach The Lima News sports department at 567-242-0451.

