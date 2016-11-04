Lima area sports calendar

Each week, The Lima News publishes a calendar of events of local interest. Events should be submitted by noon Wednesday of each week to The Lima News Sports Department, 3515 Elida Road, Lima, OH 45807. Events can be faxed to 419-229-2926 or e-mailed to [email protected]

ATHLETICS

Bluffton Family Recreation offers three low-impact exercise classes at the Maple Crest pool. The following classes will be: Level 1 for strength, ROM and cardio, held from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Level 2 for higher level cardio, held from 8:30 to 9:15 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Aqua Zumba, held Mondays from 5 to 5:45 p.m. Kelly Honse and Kealy Goodale are the instructors. Fees are $6 per class or $4 per class with a BFR membership. Maple Crest residents may take the classes at no charge. For more information contact BFR, 215 Snider Road, Bluffton, or call 419-358-4150.

ARCHERY

Allen County Archers

The Allen County Archers, at the corner of state Route 117 and Defiance Trail, have a monthly shoots planned. A traditional shoot is held the third Saturday of every month from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.. For details, call Neil Wallace at 567-825-7109.

Columbus Grove

The Columbus Grove Archers will have the indoor traditional shoots at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesdays, beginning Nov. 15, all winter.

BASKETBALL

Lima

The Lima YMCA is offering one on one basketball training from Aaron Cross for boys and girls ages 10 years and up. Training sessions are by appointment only. The cost is $20 for YMCA members per one hour session and $25 for non members. For more information contact Alicia Bell at 419-223-6045 or [email protected]

Lima

The Lima YMCA will be holding Youth basketball leagues with divisions for students from first through eighth grades. Registration begins Nov. 14 and runs through Dec. 4. Practices begin week of Dec. 12 and games begin Jan. 14. Fee is $25 for members and $50 for nonmembers. This instructional basketball league is a great way for young athletes to develop their skills. This program will stress fundamentals such as passing, dribbling, shooting, offense, defense and sportsmanship.

Botkins

Botkins will again play host to the girls basketball league for 3-6 grades. Third and fourth grade teams will be in the same division unless there are enough teams for separate ones. Third and fourth grade girls area allowed on these teams. The league will run for 11 weeks starting Dec. 18 and ending March 12. All games will be held at the Botkins High School Gym. Times will be between 1-5:30 p.m. every Sunday. Teams can email Tony Rogers at [email protected] or text to 937-658-2100 with questions. Teams can guarantee a spot by sending the entry fee of $125 to Tony Rogers, P.O. Box 292, Fort Recovery, Ohio 45846.

Lima

The Lima Salvation Army, 614 E. Market St., Lima, has an adult open gym from 6 to 9 p.m. Fridays for anyone 18 years of age or older.

Lima

The Lady Barons of The Ohio State University and Rhodes State would like to invite area female basketball players to join with them for Open Gym at 5 p.m. Sundays.

Rockford

Parkway High School in Rockford will be the site of basketball shootouts for boys and girls teams in grades 2-6. Dates for this season’s shootouts are Dec. 4 and 18 Jan. 14 and 22 and Feb. 4 and 18. Cost is $30 per game and teams can play as many games as they want each day. For more information please email Doug Hughes [email protected]

DODGEBALL

Lima

The Lima YMCA will be holding dodge ball open play for six person teams from 7-10 p.m. Nov. 14. It is a co-edu league where participants must be 16 years of age or older. There is no fee for YMCA members and and non members pay $3 per play.

FELLOWSHIP OF CHRISTIAN ATHLETES

LIMA

Stites Grocery presents, “Beyond the Game” with Detroit Lions Chaplain Dave Wilson for free at Lima First Assembly at 7 p.m. Nov. 15. FCA will also present the John Reed Leadership award to a local high school football coach. Past recipients include John Zerbe (Spencerville), Bill Sammons (Wapak), Carey Arthur (Pandora-Gilboa), Matt Dudek (Kenton), Tim Goodwin (Marion Local) and Mike Reams (St. Marys).

Allen County

Jarrod Pughsley, Kyle Miller, the Basement Dr, and TV-44 present the second annual Hometown Thanksgiving Handoff on Nov. 22. The $4 Thanksgiving meals from Lock 16 will benefit Lima City, Elida, Bath and Shawnee families. FCA gave 1,000 meals last year and hoping for 1,400 this year. Basement Dr. is also donating an additional 40 pounds of food per family. FCA groups hand out the meals at each school at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 22.

FOOTBALL

Van Wert

The Ohio State Alumni Club of Van Wert and Paulding Counties will be having its Fall Buckeye Bash on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the Willow Bend Country Club, 579 Hospital Drive, Van Wert. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6 p.m. There will also be a live auction. The speaker will be Matt Finkes who played defensive tackle for Ohio State and is currently a television analyst. There will also be a food drive for those in need. Those bringing a non perishable food item will be entered in a drawing for an Ohio State jacket. The price of a ticket for the event is $20. To order tickets or any questions contact Jeffery-Mohr Dentistry at 419-238-5810, Animal Clinic of Paulding at 419-399-2871, Mengerink’s Source for Sport at 419-238-6065, Emily Tempel at 419-506-1981 or send checks payable to OSU Alumni Club of VW/ Paulding Co. to Jeffery-Mohr Dentistry, 685 Fox Road, Van Wert, Ohio 45891. Deadline to purchase tickets is Nov. 10.

ICE SKATING

Findlay

The City of Findlay Recreation Department is offering the second session of learn-to-classes at The Huntington Bank Arena, 3430 N. Main St., Findlay during the following days and times: Fridays Nov. 11, Dec. 2, 9 and 16 from 9-10 a.m. home school, from 10-11 a.m. caretaker & tot, and from 11 a.m.-noon adults. Classes are also being held Saturdays Nov. 5, 12, 26, & Dec. 3 from noon to 1 p.m. The learn-to-skate program offers quality instruction on many comprehensive skill levels using the Ice Skating Institute (ISI) curriculum. Professional instructors will conduct classes in a positive atmosphere, making learning to ice skate a fun experience for recreational, hockey and figure skaters of ages five through adult. For more information or to sign up, call 419-424-7176.

PICKLEBALL

Lima

Pickleball is played at Bradfield Center from 9- 11 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays All skill levels are welcome.

Lima

The Lima YMCA is holding open pickleball play from 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday (appointment only). Free for YMCA members and $3 per visit for nonmembers or $20 per month for non members (unlimited play). Individuals can register online at limayamca.net,

SHOOTING

Lima Sabres

The Lima Sabres has various shooting events. Thursday Trap Practice and League is 4 p.m. weekly. Junior Wednesday morning trap practice is 9 a.m. to noon weekly, weather permitting. Bowling pin matches are 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 13. For additional information, go to limasabres.com or visit on Facebook.

TENNIS

Lima

Westwood Tennis & Fitness’ second annual charity doubles tournament will be held from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Nov. 5. Call Andrea Arango-Brown at 419-905-7634 or email Keith Davis at [email protected] or send an email to [email protected] for information, including sponsorships. Funds raised from the event will go to USTA Wheelchair Tennis, Midwest Section and Midwest Tennis and Education Foundation.