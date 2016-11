LIMA — Elida graduate Summer Grogg of OSU Lima/Rhodes State has named the Ohio Regional Campus Conference MVP for volleyball. Joining her on the all-conference first team were teammates Lauren May, a Shawnee grad, and Alexus Miller-Schmenk. The Barons’ Meredith Niese, a Lima Central Catholic alum, made the second team. OSU Lima was the conference and state champion this season.

By Staff Reports [email protected]