Ohio State-Nebraska position by position matchups

QUARTERBACKS

A lot of factors are involved but J.T. Barrett (1,675 yards, 17 touchdowns, 4 interceptions) has thrown only three touchdown passes in the last four games.

As quarterback Tommy Armstrong Jr. goes, so goes Nebraska’s offense. Armstrong (1,764 yards passing, 11 touchdowns, 7 interceptions, 419 yards rushing) has started 41 games. He has struggled at times in big games, though, including going 12 of 31 for 153 yards in an overtime loss at Wisconsin last Saturday.

Advantage: Ohio State

RUNNING BACKS

OSU ranks No. 8 nationally in rushing at 272 yards a game but has not had a running back gain more than 82 yards in the last four games. Mike Weber (770 yards, 6 TDs) leads the Buckeyes’ ground game.

Terrell Newby (588 yards, 4 TDs) and Devine Ozigbo (353 yards, 5 TDs), along with Armstrong, get most of the carries for the Cornhuskers.

Advantage: Ohio State

RECEIVERS

OSU continues to search for a consistent second wide receiver after Noah Brown (24 catches, 6 TDs). Parris Campbell, the only wide receiver not named Brown with more than one catch in a game in the last four games, is probably out with a sprained ankle.

Stanley Morgan Jr. has 23 catches for 329 yards and one touchdown for Nebraska. Jordan Westerkamp (16 catches, 290 yards, 4 TDs) returned last week after missing two games because of back and ankle injuries. Tight end Cethan Carter has missed the last three games.

Advantage: Nebraska

OFFENSIVE LINE

Four of Ohio State’s offensive linemen received the grade of “champions” against Northwestern from coach Urban Meyer after a shaky group performance against Penn State.

Nebraska will probably be without offensive guard Tanner Farmer, who was injured at Wisconsin. Jerald Foster, who was expected to start at the other guard, suffered a season-ending injury in the preseason. The Cornhuskers have allowed only three sacks in five Big Ten games and only six all season.

Advantage: Nebraska

DEFENSIVE LINE

Ohio State had only one sack in a 24-20 win last Saturday against Northwestern, which has allowed more sacks than all but one other Big Ten team. So getting pressure on Armstrong probably will be a point of emphasis this week.

For Nebraska, defensive end Ross Dzuris has eight tackles for losses and 4.5 sacks. Defensive tackle Kevin Maurice has four tackles for losses.

Advantage: Ohio State

LINEBACKERS

Raekwon McMillan, Jerome Baker and Chris Worley rank No. 1, No. 3 and No. 4 in tackles for Ohio State with 51, 48 and 34 stops.

Josh Banderas’ 51 tackles puts him at the top of Nebraska’s tackle statistics.

Advantage: Ohio State

DEFENSIVE BACKS

Little things, like missed tackles or mistakes in coverage by OSU, have turned into big plays and long drives for opposing teams several times in the last few games.

Nebraska safety Nate Gerry has 50 tackles and four interceptions. The other safety Kieron Williams also has four interceptions. Nebraska has 15 interceptions but is -2 in turnover margin in its last six games.

Advantage: Ohio State

SPECIAL TEAMS

Suddenly punting is not a sure thing for OSU. Cameron Johnston had a punt partially blocked against Northwestern, the second week in a row he’d had one blocked. Eric Glover-Williams has stood out on kick coverage recently.

Nebraska’s Caleb Lightbourn averages 40 yards per punt. Kicker Drew Brown is 8 of 10 on field goals with a long of 51 yards.

Advantage: Ohio State