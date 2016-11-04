What’s the best way to use OSU’s Samuel?

COLUMBUS – How Ohio State should use H-back Curtis Samuel has been a big topic of conversation lately.

With OSU struggling to find playmakers, some people wonder why Urban Meyer doesn’t have him run the ball more.

You know, just like Percy Harvin did for Meyer at Florida. Except that Percy Harvin didn’t.

Harvin was one of the most explosive players in college football as an H-back when he helped Meyer win two national championships at Florida.

But hold on a minute. Samuel already touches the ball more often than Harvin did.

Samuel has carried the ball 71 times for 558 yards and five touchdowns and has caught 44 passes for 539 yards and three touchdowns this season. That is an average of 8.9 carries a game and 5.5 catches a game.

In Harvin’s career at Florida, he averaged 5.4 carries per game and caught an average of 3.7 passes per game. In his most active season as a runner in 2007, he averaged 7.7 carries a game.

Samuel is 5-11 and 197 pounds. Harvin was 5-11, 184 pounds and had several injuries at Florida, including a torn labrum and a torn Achilles tendon and has been limited by injuries for much of his NFL career.

OSU offensive coordinator Ed Warinner pointed to size and injuries as reasons to limit Samuel’s carries.

“We want him to be able to play for 12 games, 13 games, 14 games. You take a beating running inside. So, all of a sudden, he gets beat up running inside and then what do you have? You have a banged up wide receiver who is not very fast and not very elusive.

“You’ve got to be smart about picking your spots with him and running in between the tackles,” Warinner said.