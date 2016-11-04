Carders selected for induction into Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame

COLUMBUS — Jim Carder and Jerry Carder, twin brothers who were standout guards at Delphos St. John’s High School and Findlay College in the 1960s, will be inducted into the Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame on May 20, 2017.

The Carders are the No. 2 and No. 3 career scoring leaders at Findlay, where they were third-team NAIA All-American selections. Jim Carder scored 2,079 points in four years as a starter from 1964-1968 and is second behind Randy Kortokrax on the Oilers all-time scoring list. Jerry Carder had 1,953 points to rank third.

Findlay had a 72-32 record during their careers.

At St. John’s, where they graduated in 1964, they were three-year starters. Jim Carder scored 868 points for the Blue Jays and Jerry Carder had 638 points. St. John’s had a 53-16 record during their careers.

They grew up in Delphos, but lived in Mansfield when they were in seventh, eighth and ninth grades when their father was transferred on his job. But the family moved back to Delphos before their sophomore seasons.

Both were honorable mention Class AA All-Ohio at a time when Ohio had only two divisions and St. John’s was in the big school division. Also, both of them were invited to the annual Ohio North-South All-Star game.

The Carders are also in the NAIA Hall of Fame and the Delphos St. John’s Hall of Fame.

Jim Carder, a former boys head basketball coach and assistant coach at Lima Central Catholic High School, is a Lima resident. Jerry Carder lives in North Carolina.

The other members of the 2017 Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame class include former Cleveland Cavaliers player Jim Chones, former University of Cincinnati player Ron Bonham, and former Ohio State women’s basketball player Jantel Lavender.