Coldwater eliminated in volleyball regionals

MILLBURY — Huron defeated Coldwater 25-22, 10-25, 21-25, 25-18, 15-13 Thursday night at Lake High School to advance to the regional finals in Division III volleyball.

Huron will play Highland, a 25-20, 25-22, 25-16 winner against Eastwood, for a berth in the state semifinals at 2 p.m. Saturday at the same venue.

Football

All-MAC

Minster’s Jared Huelsman (offensive player of the year), Marion Local’s Jack Homan (defensive player of the year) took top honors on the All-Midwest Athletic Conference teams. Coldwater’s Chip Otten and Marion Local’s Tim Goodwin shared coach of the year honors.

Joining Huelsman, a quarterback, on the first team offense were end: Zach Klosterman (Coldwater), Receivers/split ends Jonathan Niemeyer (Minster), Neal Muhlenkamp (Coldwater) and Blake Hoyng (St. Henry), punter: Collin Mescher (St. Henry), kicker: Neal Muhlenkamp (Coldwater), center: Luke Moorman (Marion Local), guards Nathan Bertke (Marion Local) and Eric Knapke (Versailles), tackles Nick Heckman (Marion Local) and Issac Dorsten (Minster), running backs Will Homan (Fort Recovery), Bryce Schmiesing (Minster) and Aaron Reindel (Delphoa St. John’s) and Colin Wuebker (Anna) and Nate Moeller (Marion Local) at athlete/utility.

Joining Homan on the first team defense were fellow inside linebacker Mitch Schwieterman (St. Henry), ends Jon Knapschaefer (Marion Local) and Andrew Seifring (Coldwater), interior linemen Andrew Stocker (Fort Recovery) and Dylan Keller (Marion Local), outside linebackers Cole Unrast (Marion Local) and Tyler Schlarman (St. Henry), corners Mitchell Paulus (Versailles) and Ryan Thobe (Marion Local) and safeties Neal Muhlenkamp (Coldwater) and Will Homan (Fort Recovery).

All-NWC

Delphos Jefferson’s Hunter Binkley (offensive player of the year), Defensive player of the year: Jace Stockwell (defensive player of the year) and Chris Sommers (coach of the year) received top honors on the All-Northwest Conference teams.

Joining Binkley on the first team offense were fellow running backs Calvin Wilson (Spencerville) and Preston Ingol (Paulding), linemen Chase Harman (Delphos Jefferson), Emilio DeLeon (Crestview), Nick Freewalt (Spencerville), Rece Roney (Columbus Grove) and Damon Jenkins (Spencerville), wide receivers Caleb Smelcer (Allen East), Chase Sumner (Ada) and Jordan Bailey (Ada), quarterback Drew Kline (Crestview) and specialist: Preston Ingol (Paulding).

Joining Stockwell on the first team defense were fellow defensive backs Drew Reiss (Delphos Jefferson), Chase Sumner (Ada) and Caleb Smelcer (Allen East), linemen Dakota Prichard (Spencerville), Davion Tyson (Delphos Jefferson), Rece Roney (Columbus Grove) and Mason Klingler (Ada) and linebackers: Jordan Bailey (Ada), Brenen Auer (Delphos Jefferson), Hunter Binkley (Delphos Jefferson) and Jacob Settlemire (Spencerville).

Colleges

Volleyball

Ohio Northern 3,

Baldwin Wallace 0

ADA — McKenna Jordan had a double double with 13 kills and 13 digs to lead No. 23-ranked Ohio Northern past Baldwin Wallace 25-23, 25-16, 25-17 in the semifinals of the 2016 Ohio Athletic Conference Tournament on Thursday night at the ONU Sports Center.

The top-seeded Polar Bears (26-3 overall) extended their winning streak to 18 matches and advanced to the OAC Tournament finals for the 25th time in the 33-year history of the event.

Northern also clinched the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Division III Tournament by virtue of advancing to the OAC Tournament finals as the league’s outright regular season champion.

The fifth-seeded Yellow Jackets fall to 24-6.

Northern will play host to second-seeded Heidelberg in the OAC Tournament finals at 2 p.m. Saturday at the ONU Sports Center.

“Baldwin Wallace came out aggressive and played well tonight,” ONU head coach Kate Witte said. “I’m proud of our team. We battled a tough opponent and got a hard-fought win. It’s nice to have the NCAA Tournament bid locked up and we can now focus on the OAC Tournament finals on Saturday.”

The Polar Bears have won 18 OAC Tournament titles and are 18-6 all-time in the championship matches.

Women’s soccer

Ohio Northern 2,

Baldwin Wallace 0

ADA — The Ohio Northern women’s soccer team shut out Baldwin Wallace at Kerscher Stadium and advanced to the OAC Tournament Championship game Saturday.

The Polar Bears improved to 15-3 overall, while the Yellow Jackets fell to 12-9-1.

Senior Shelby Stephens and junior Anna Niemeyer led the way for Northern offensively with a goal apiece.

“We are really proud of this group,” head coach Mark Batman said. “BW is an extremely dangerous team, and I thought we defended exceptionally well tonight. We really took advantage of our opportunities in the final third of the game and are excited to host the OAC Championship on Saturday.”

Meagan Grierson earned the victory in the goal, recording six saves, for her sixth shutout of the season.

Northern outshot the Yellow Jackets by an 18-11 margin, while BW won the corner kick battle 4-2.

The Polar Bears return to action Saturday as they play host to No. 3-seeded Mount Union in the championship game at a time to be announced.

