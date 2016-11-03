Cross country: LCC’s Sreenan, Ottoville’s Siefker hungry to improve

LIMA — Once a runner makes it to the cross-country state meet, they want to get back there.

For a couple area distance runners, getting back just isn’t quite enough.

Lima Central Catholic junior Emily Sreenan, a two-time state-placer, is focused on improving on her previous stellar performances.

Sreenan finished ninth her freshman year and eighth last season at the state meet.

At this past Saturday’s Division III regional meet at Tiffin, Sreenan ran away with the regional title in a time of 18 minutes, 38.73 seconds on the 5,000-meter course. Saturday’s win marked her second regional title.

Sreenan will compete at the state cross country meet this Saturday at National Trail Raceway in Hebron.

So far this season, Sreenan has dominated the competition. However, she realizes Saturday’s field of competitors should push her to the limit.

“I’m hoping for top five (overall spots),” Sreenan said. “And of course, a state title is always a goal. I’m just going to go out and run my race and see how that goes.”

Sreenan’s strategy is pretty simple – go out fast early on and then try to maintain a strong pace the last half of the race.

“As long as I run with those girls and keep up with them, I should be able to PR (personal record) next week. So, that’s the goal,” she said. “I’m sure I will go out with them and try to keep up. So, hopefully that works for me.”

Sreenan’s personal best time is 18:12.6.

Longtime LCC coach Mike Griffo said Sreenan just needs to run her race, and be aware of the competition around her.

“You can always look at that (state title),” he said. “Basically, you have to go down and have your best race. She has to have her best race on that day, and listen for those footsteps again. Those sneaky freshmen. That’s what you have to look for. A couple years ago, Emily was one of those sneaky freshmen.”

Sreenan realizes the competition will be gunning for her. However, she tries to feed off the pressure.

“I definitely put a lot of pressure on myself, but I think that helps me,” she said.

For Ottoville junior Brendan Siefker, finishing fourth at last year’s state meet, as a sophomore, gave him the extra incentive to aim for a higher spot on the awards podium. This season, he set a personal best at the Columbus Grove Invitational, clocking a 15:45.11.

At Saturday’s Division III regional at Tiffin, Siefker finished second to Colonel Crawford’s Chad Johnson, who won in 15:41.24. Siefker’s time was 15:55.52. Johnson is the state-record holder in Division III.

Saturday’s race was the first time this season Siefker was really pushed. He’s hoping that will pay huge dividends when he competes at the state meet Saturday.

“Every meet this year, I haven’t had anybody side-by-side with me,” Siefker said. “I think that helped a lot. I know what to expect now, rather than just going in blind. I’m excited about next weekend.

“I think it’s nice before state, knowing where I should be at. Last year, (former Antwerp runner, and state runner-up) Sam Williamson was always like a marker for me. … If he’s here, then I need to be there. So, now I know where to be at. Running against the best in the state is always beneficial.”

The past couple fall seasons, Siefker has participated in cross country and soccer. Recently, Siefker made a tough decision when he decided to drop soccer.

“A couple weeks before districts, I was getting to the point of the season where I was making it to cross country maybe just once or twice a week,” he said. “I just wanted to focus on it (cross country). It’s pretty important to me. I wanted to do well this year. So, I kind of made that decision. I really didn’t want to give up soccer. I like the sport a lot. But, I felt like it was what I had to do if I really wanted to go all out in cross country.”

Siefker knows what he needs to do Saturday.

“I’m just excited about it,” he said. “I have a strategy. It’s kind of like the same thing as last year. I kind of knew after regionals what I had to do. I’m going to go with it and see how it goes.”

Resurrected program

Ten years ago, Parkway did not have a cross country program.

Now, the Parkway boys team will be competing at the state meet.

The drastic turnaround for the Parkway program became quite evident when it finished fourth at Saturday’s Division III regional at Tiffin. The top seven teams advanced to the state meet.

Behind this turnaround at Parkway is coach Ann Vian, who took over the program in 2004. Then, the program was cut the 2005 and 2006 seasons. In 2007, Vian was there to start the program back up, and has been there ever since.

Vian saw the potential in her athletes even before this season.

“I saw it last year,” she said. “I told them they could get out to regionals. They missed it by 20 points last year (making it to regionals). I told them they could have made it. So, I told them they’re making it this year. This is just awesome. No words can describe it.”

Senior Caleb Rollins said he’s pleasantly surprised at how the program has taken off.

“At the beginning of the year we had a few new guys coming in. So, I thought we could go on. But last year, I definitely did not think we would,” he said.

The top five runners for Parkway at Tiffin on Saturday were Matt Gaerke (17:17.34), Ben Schlemmer (17:31.64), Kyle Roth (17:53), Reid Etzcorn (18:08.30) and Aaron Bruns (18:22.33).

