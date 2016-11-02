Celina slips past Vermilion in boys soccer

FINDLAY — Celina’s defense bent just a little, but did not break.

Vermilion kept coming at Celina at all different angles, but with no success.

However, Celina was able to crack Vermilion’s stingy defense, twice, as senior Brennen Piper scored two goals to help lead Celina to a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Vermilion on Wednesday night at Findlay High School in a Division II regional semifinal boys soccer game.

With the victory, Celina 19-1 will face Oak Harbor in a regional final at 3 p.m. Saturday also at Findlay, according to OHSAA.org.

Despite taking nine shots on goal against Celina, Vermilion (14-5-1) could not find the back of the net. Celina goalkeeper Aden Gariety recorded six saves on the night. The other three shots by Vermilion were contested by Celina’s defenders.

Celina managed to take five clean shots at Vermilion goalie Ryan Habermehl (three saves).

“It was a good defensive match,” Celina coach Ryan Jenkins said. “Both teams really focused on the defense. We were lucky enough to break through with the two goals.

“Both teams played so hard tonight. We’re fortunate to get the two goals. I’m proud of the defense and how they stepped up. Austin Hines did a great job (defensively) on their go-to guy, No. 7, (Zack) Kelly. I’m really proud of the guys.”

Kelly, the leader of the Vermilion squad, took just one shot on goal against Celina.

The first goal of the game did not come until nearly 30 minutes into the second half. At the 10:28 mark, Piper got a nice feed from Jarren Casto and drove the ball past Habermehl.

Then, with 4:01 left to play, Piper scored on a fast break, beating the defenders down the field.

“He’s got a lot of speed, and he can break through,” Jenkins said. “We kind of challenged him tonight. We put him up there by himself, because we were playing more defensive-minded. We were just hoping he would break through. And he did with two goals.”

Added Piper, “We wanted it and we knew they wanted it. We came out and got what we wanted. It was great.”

In the second half, Vermilion had its chances, booting six shots on goal. However, Celina found ways to stave off the attacks.

“(In the) second half, I definitely thought we had some opportunities,” Vermilion coach Kurt Innes said. “I thought that in the second half, we had the ball down in our attacking third quite a bit. Their kid (Gariety) made a couple good saves. And the ball didn’t bounce our way. They cleared the ball out, quickly. And I’m not going to take anything away from them. They did their job.”

Added Jenkins, “We talked at halftime, that one goal might do it. It was a very defensive game. I didn’t think it would be a two-goal difference at the end. But even with the two-goal difference, it was a close game. They (Vermilion) were right there. They put pressure on us at times when we weren’t ready for it. I’m proud of my seniors and everybody that stepped on the field. They did what they needed to do.”

Piper, who started on the regional-final Celina team in 2014, said he’s ready for the challenge on Saturday.

“It’s great. It’s exactly what we wanted. Our seniors definitely don’t want to be done yet,” he said.

Celina senior Jarren Casto fights to keep the ball in play Wednesday night against Vermillion senior Demetrius Dunson during Wednesday night’s Division II regional semifinal at Findlay High School. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_110216CelinaVermillion01cardinal.jpg Celina senior Jarren Casto fights to keep the ball in play Wednesday night against Vermillion senior Demetrius Dunson during Wednesday night’s Division II regional semifinal at Findlay High School. Celina senior Austin Hines and Vermillion’s Zach Kelly fight for control of the ball during Wednesday night’s Division II regional semifinal at Findlay High School. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_110216CelinaVermillion02cardinal.jpg Celina senior Austin Hines and Vermillion’s Zach Kelly fight for control of the ball during Wednesday night’s Division II regional semifinal at Findlay High School. Celina freshman Aden Gariety runs after a pass by Vermillion’s C.J. Koller during Wednesday night’s Division II regional semifinal at Findlay High School. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_110216CelinaVermillion05cardinal.jpg Celina freshman Aden Gariety runs after a pass by Vermillion’s C.J. Koller during Wednesday night’s Division II regional semifinal at Findlay High School.

By Mark Altstaetter [email protected]

