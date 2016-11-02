Strange goal helps end Bluffton’s season

TIFFIN — First, Mansfield Christian’s Jared Mount scored on a wacky goal.

Then, he rammed one home from 35-yards out.

Mansfield Christian’s possession game and defense took it home from there to post a 2-0 victory over Bluffton in the Division III boys soccer regional semifinals Wednesday at Frost-Kalnow Stadium.

Bluffton held its own most of the match, but it was the Mansfield Christian passing game and defense that made the difference.

Mansfield Christian (16-2-2), which won the 2014 state title, advances to the regional championship match at noon Saturday against the Archbold, a 3-1 winner against Independence at noon Saturday at Findlay High School.

Bluffton ends its season 16-4.

“Our defensive pressure was great,” Mansfield Christian coach Jesse Rider said. “So, it starts, defensively. And our attack was good, as well.”

There weren’t a lot of shots in the match, as most of the match was a battle of the midfield.

The Flames outshot Bluffton, 8-4.

Mansfield Christian goalkeeper J.P. Trueblood made three saves. Bluffton goalkeeper Levi Smith made three saves.

Mansfield Christian had most of the offensive charges in the first half. Those charges were keyed by an impressive passing game.

Bluffton had just turned one of those Mansfield runs through the box, when a Bluffton defender tried to clear the ball from the goal box. His clearing boot went off the chest of Mount and right into the net for a goal.

That gave the Flames a 1-0 lead with 29:02 left in the first half.

“He put a good kick on it and went right into my stomach, then it just went in,” Mount said. “I tried to kick it, but he (the defender) came out kicked it right into me.”

Mansfield Christian led 1-0 at the half, but Bluffton came out with a few impressive offensive runs to start the second half.

But each one was turned away by the Mansfield defense, including standout center defender Danny White. Also strong on the back for Mansfield were center defender Kyle Kurtz and outside defenders Ethan Maiyer and Nick Mahek.

“In the second half we sorted things out and felt like we had a good rhythm going, but we couldn’t get in behind them,” Bluffton coach Steve Smucker said. “But it was too little, too late for us.”

With 27:01 to play, Mount noticed Bluffton goalkeeper Smith started to stray out of his 6-yard goal box. With that, Mount took a shot from 35-yards out and bounced into the net.

“I assumed that he would be out and I just chipped it over,” Mount said.

That gave Mansfield Christian a 2-0 lead.

“Their keeper played a little high and I think he (Mount) thought if he comes out again, he’d play the long ball,” Rider said. “To have that kind of vision of the game and to be able to hit it as well, is a huge plus. It was a perfect shot.”

From there, experience helped the Flames hold off any late Bluffton offensive surges. It marked Mansfield Christian’s eighth trip to the regionals and it has made four state appearances.

“They just were more savvy and had more experience,” Smucker said. “They’ve been here many more times than we have and it shows. Our goal is to get back and see what we can do.”

Bluffton’s Douglas Nester, left, tries to keep the ball away from Mansfield Christian’s Nick Mahek during Wednesday night’s Division III regional semifinal match at Frost Kalnow Stadium in Tiffin. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_Bluffton-vs-Mansfield-RP-001-1-1.jpg Bluffton’s Douglas Nester, left, tries to keep the ball away from Mansfield Christian’s Nick Mahek during Wednesday night’s Division III regional semifinal match at Frost Kalnow Stadium in Tiffin. Bluffton’s Eli Bourassa controls the ball against Mansfield Christian’s Cam Craner during Wednesday night’s Division III regional semifinal match at Frost Kalnow Stadium in Tiffin. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_Bluffton-vs-Mansfield-RP-002-1-1.jpg Bluffton’s Eli Bourassa controls the ball against Mansfield Christian’s Cam Craner during Wednesday night’s Division III regional semifinal match at Frost Kalnow Stadium in Tiffin. Bluffton’s Jon Schwab looks to get past Mansfield Christian’s Corbin Thebeault during Wednesday night’s Division III regional semifinal match at Frost Kalnow Stadium in Tiffin. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_Bluffton-vs-Mansfield-RP-005-1-1.jpg Bluffton’s Jon Schwab looks to get past Mansfield Christian’s Corbin Thebeault during Wednesday night’s Division III regional semifinal match at Frost Kalnow Stadium in Tiffin. Bluffton’s Braden Conrad, left, tries to get free from Mansfield Christian’s Luke Dilley during Wednesday night’s Division III regional semifinal match at Frost Kalnow Stadium in Tiffin. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_Bluffton-vs-Mansfield-RP-004-1-1.jpg Bluffton’s Braden Conrad, left, tries to get free from Mansfield Christian’s Luke Dilley during Wednesday night’s Division III regional semifinal match at Frost Kalnow Stadium in Tiffin.

By Tom Usher [email protected]

