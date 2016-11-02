New Bremen advances to regional finals in volleyball

TROY — New Bremen advanced to the Division IV volleyball regional finals Wednesday night with a 25-18, 25-18, 25-17 victory against Fort Loramie.

Paige Jones had 23 kills, Rachel Kremer had seven kills, Julia Goettemoeller had six kills and Madison Tate had 30 assists for the Cardinals (23-3), who will play for a regional title against Jackson Center (27-0), a 25-15, 25-14, 25-12 winner against Lehman Catholic, at 2 p.m. Saturday at Troy High School.

Elida regional

ELIDA — McComb defeated Arlington 25-18, 25-9, 25-21 and Norwalk St. Paul topped Antwerp 25-10, 25-8, 25-8 to advance to Saturday’s 2 p.m. championship match.

All-Star match

COLDWATER — This year’s District 8 All-Star Match for seniors will be played at 7 p.m. Nov. 16 at Coldwater High School. Admission will be $3 for adults and $2 for students.

Those selected to play include:

Divisions I, II, III

East: Abby Cosart (Bath), Kennedy Metcalf (Bath), Sydni Colchagoff (Liberty-Benton), Gabby Lyon (Liberty-Benton), Aurora Knight (Shawnee), Olivia Brock (Shawnee), Emily Annesser (Ottawa-Glandorf), Jordan Alt (Ottawa-Glandorf), Kylie White (Ottawa-Glandorf), Jade Clement (Columbus Grove), Renee Schroeder (Columbus Grove), Claudia Morman (Findlay), Lindsey Klausing (Van Buren). Coaches: Julie Todd (Liberty Benton), Mark Bunn (Van Buren).

West: Alyssa Hoyng (Celina), Clista Hellwarth (Parkway), Sarah Gehron (Parkway), Morgan Porter (Defiance), Mallory Etzler (Elida), Ally Angstmann (St. Marys), Emma Kohn (Van Wert), Allison Harrod (Wapakoneta), Katie McKibben (Coldwater), Danielle Welsch (Coldwater), Oliva Niekamp (St. Henry), Brooke Borgerding (St. Henry), Devin Post (Fort Recovery). Coach: Andy Rammel (St. Marys).

Division IV

East: Haley Wyss (Ada), Lauren Willow (Arlington), Whitney Dodds (Arlington), Holly Wilson (Hardin Northern), Brooke Gerdeman (Leipsic), Mindy Ellerbrock (Leipsic), Ava Nieman (Lima Central Catholic), MaKenna Babb (McComb), Loryn Huffman (McComb), Nora Hemminger (McComb), Brittany Hovest (Pandora-Gilboa), Alexa Maag (Pandora-Gilboa). Coaches: Kendra Parmenter (McComb), Wes Horstman (Lima Central Catholic).

West: Katie McClure (Crestview), Jessica Geise (Delphos St. John’s), Carlee Miller (Kalida), Chloe Bertke (Marion Local), Maddie Griesdorn (Marion Local), Jessie Kramer (Marion Local), Jordyn Heitbrink (Minster), Logan Wells (New Bremen), Kenzie Schroer (New Knoxville), Shayna Bierlein (New Knoxville), Katlyn Wendel (Lincolnview), Alexis Thorbahn (Ottoville). Coaches: Kay Webb (New Knoxville), JaNahn Evans (Lincolnview).

Football

All-NWCC

Upper Scioto Valley running back Austin Sloan (offensive player of the year), teammate and linebacker Trey Freytag (defensive player of the year) and USV’s Josh Spencer (coach of the year) received top honors among the All-Northwest Central Conference selections.

Joining Sloan on the first-team offense were quarterback Jason Moots (USV), running backs Dan Berning (Fort Loramie) and Owen Smith (Lehman Catholic), ends Chase Rose (USV) and Kobe Glove (Perry), tight end Nate Pleiman (Fort Loramie), center Trey Long (Riverside), guards Dakota Dunifon (USV) and Logan Parker (Riverside), tackles Sam Puthoff (Fort Loramie) and Andrew Racine (Riverside) and kicker Michael Denning (Lehman Catholic).

Joining Freytag on the first-team defense were linemen Blake Sacks (Riverside), Peyton Dyer (USV), Nate Pleiman (Fort Loramie) and Dunifon, linebackers Berning, Kolton Keith (USV) and Brandon Barhorst (Lehman Catholic) and defensive backs Rose, Smith, LaMonte Nichols (Perry) and Trey Helmlinger (Riverside) and punter Cameron Lee.

Girls soccer

All-NCOSA

Liberty-Benton’s Sophia Norden (player of the year) and Mark Pagano (coach of the year) received top honors in all-North Central Ohio Association selections.

Joining Norden on the first team were fellow midfielders Reygan Frey (Riverdale), Sierra Carey (Upper Sandusky), Grace Miller (Upper Sandusky), Lisa Simmons (Van Buren) and Leah Recker (L-B), forwards Sarah Thiesen (Bluffton), Gabi Rodriguez (Riverdale), Jensen Hiegel (L-B) and Hayley Waltz (Cory-Rawson), defender Brea Minnich (L-B) and goalkeeper Marly McCartney (Van Buren).

Boys soccer

All-NCOSA

Van Buren’s Ryan Turner (player of the year) Jeff Swaisgood (coach of the year) received top honors in all-North Central Ohio Association selections.

Joining Turner on the first team were fellow midfielders Mitch Endicott (Van Buren), Cameron Brady (Upper Sandusky), Terry Sheridan (Ada) and Ryan Stuckey (Cory-Rawson), forwards Allen Bracy (Liberty-Benton), Angelo Ferreira (Tiffin Columbian), Fred Fabrizio (Tiffin Columbian) and Hunter Stone (Van Buren) and defenders Kyle Evans (Riverdale), Josh Hunter (Riverdale) and Ada’s Will Allen.

Colleges

Men’s soccer

ONU 4, Capital 0

ADA — No. 8-ranked Ohio Northern advanced to the Ohio Athletic Conference tournament championship. Austin Horton had two goals and Jimmy Walkinshaw and Nathan Libertowski had one each.

The Polar Bears will play at 7 p.m. Saturday at John Carroll, a 7-1 winner against Marietta.

Women’s soccer

UNOH 6,

Lawrence Tech 0

LIMA — Camilla Anderson and Laura Blanchard had two goals each and Robyn Moodaly and Marie Adram scored one each as No. 6 University of Northwestern Ohio advanced to the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference tournament semifinals. Moodaly Kristin Tveit had two assists apiece. The Racers will next play a noon Saturday home match against Siena Heights, a 3-0 winner against Concordia.

All-WHAC

LIVONIA, Mich. – The WHAC released its all-league honors for the 2016 season, and the University of Northwestern Ohio was well-represented after being crowned co-regular season champion along with Davenport University.

The Racers were highlighted by sweeping the individual player awards as Camilla Andersen was named offensive player of the year, Hannah Baines the defensive player of the year, and Evdokia Popadinvo claimed the newcomer of the year award. In total, UNOH placed five student-athletes on the All-Conference First Team, two on the All-Conference Second Team, and eight on the All-Academic Team.

Joining Andersen, Baines, and Popadinova on the first team are junior midfielders Klara Cahynova and Robyn Moodaly.

Listed on the all-conference second team were seniors Laura Blanchard and Rachel Head.

Jonna Ingvaldsson, Darcey James, Dunja Stokan, Nadine Stonjek, Sanni Valila, Blanchard, Cahynova, and Moodaly were named to the all-academic team.

Ingvaldsson was also UNOH’s representative to the champions of character team as she best represented the five core character values of integrity, respect, responsibility, sportsmanship, and servant leadership.

Women’s basketball

ONU picked

to win OAC

ADA — No. 23-ranked Ohio Northern was picked to win the Ohio Athletic Conference regular season title in the OAC Preseason Poll, voted on by the league’s 10 coaches.

The Polar Bears recieved 79 points and seven first place votes.

Baldwin Wallace was picked to finish second with 74 points and three first place votes, while Wilmington was picked to round out the top three with 57 points.

Men’s basketball

ONU picked 5th

ADA — Ohio Northern has been picked to finish fifth in the 2016-17 Ohio Athletic Conference coaches poll.

Northern received 50 points in the poll. John Carroll and Marietta were selected to finish tied for first in the conference with 77 points and five first place votes each, while the Baldwin Wallace was picked to finish third with 60 points.

Men’s cross country

ONU ranked No. 18

ADA — Ohio Northern moved up one spot to No. 18 in the seventh weekly United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association coaches poll.

Northern (63-5 overall) garnered 135 points in the poll after finishing first at the OAC Championships and winning its second consecutive Ohio Athletic Conference title on Oct. 29.

North Central (Ill.) held the No. 1 spot with 279 points and seven first place votes, Geneseo State (N.Y.) is second with 273 points and the final first place vote and Williams (Mass.) is third with 264 points.

