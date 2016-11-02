Lima area results

High Schools
Boys Soccer
Division III
Regional semifinal
Mansfield Christian 2,
Bluffton 0
Goals: Jared Mount (MC) 2.
Shots on goal: Mansfield Christian 8, Bluffton 4.
Goalkeeper saves: Levi Smith (B) 3; J.P. Trueblood (B) 3.
Records: Bluffton 16-4; MC 16-2-2.
North Central Ohio Soccer Association
All-League Teams
First team
MF: Ryan Turner (VB), Mitch Endicott (VB), Cameron Brady (US), Terry Sheridan (A), Ryan Stuckey (CR)
F: Allen Bracy (L-B), Angelo Ferreira (TC), Fred Fabrizio (TC), Hunter Stone (VB)
D: Kyle Evans (R), Josh Hunter (R), Will Allen (A)
Second Team
GK: Chris Dole (L-B), Alex Charlton (TC)
D: Nate Gregory (VB)
MF: Eric Bell (Old Fort), Thomas Piccirillo (VB), Coby Miller (R), Taylor Bacon (R), Jared Andersen (TC), Isaiah Colvin (CR)
F: Lupe Landaverde (US), Chris Reyes (A), Logan Williams (A)
Honorable Mention
MF: Noah Pinkney (A), Hunter Bixler (CR), Cameron Schroeder (L-B), David Kupka (OF), Ethan Melroy (R), Seth Lortz (US)
D: Preston August (L-B), Owen Rath (D), Brennan Withrow (OF), Logan Anway (TC), Alex Brodman (US), Ryan Domke (VB)
F: Gavyn Coppus (TC)
Coach of the year: Jeff Swaisgood (VB)
Player of the year: Ryan Turner (VB)
Girls Soccer
North Central Ohio Soccer Association
All-League Teams
First team
Midfielders: Sophia Norden (Liberty-Benton), Reygan Frey (Riverdale), Sierra Carey (Upper Sandusky), Grace Miller (US), Lisa Simmons (Van Buren), Leah Recker (L-B)
Forwards: Sarahn Theisen (Bluffton), Gabi Rodriguez (R), Jensen Hiegel (L-B), Hayley Waltz (Cory Rawson)
Goalkeeper: Marly McCartney (VB)
Defender: Brea Minnich (L-B)
Second team
D: Hannah Morris (R), Boston Siferd (VB)
MF: Carolyn Schutz (CR), Madison Zimmerman (Tiffin Columbian), Megan Hensel (US), Abigail Gerber (US), Sydney Holderman (R)
F: Savanah Richards (L-B), Abbie Parkins (B), Mady Parker (VB)
GK: Jadyn Barhorst (B)
Honorable Mention
F: Makayla Callahan (Ada), Hannah Missler (VB)
MF: Ruth Pfeiffer (A), Kaitlyn Long (A), Brooklyn Shoemaker (CR), Taylore Theis (R), Nakyia Jones (TC)
GK: Hannah Bixler (CR), Taylor Garlock (L-B), Kate Ritchey (US)
D: Olivia Stuck (L-B), Lexi Wright (R), Lydia Arnold (TC), Zoe Horne (VB)
Coach of the year: Mark Pagano (L-B)
Player of the year: Sophia Norden (L-B)
Football
Northwest Central Conference
All-Conference Selections
First team Offense
QB: Jason Moots (Upper Scioto Valley)
RB: Austin Sloan (USV), Owen Smith (Lehman Catholic), Dan Berning (Fort Loramie)
End: Chase Rose (USV), Kobe Glover (P)
TE: Nate Pleiman (FL)
C: Trey Long (Riverside)
G: Dakota Dunifon (USV), Logan Parker (R)
T: Sam Puthoff (FL), Andrew Racine (R)
K: Michael Denning (LC)
First team Defense
DL: Blake Sacks (R), Peyton Dyer (USV), Nate Pleiman (FL), Dakota Dunifon (USV)
LB: Trey Freytag (USV), Dan Berning (FL), Kolton Keith (USV), Brandon Barhorst (LC)
DB: Chase Rose (USV), Owen Smith (LC), LaMonte Nichols (P), Trey Helmlinger (R)
P: Cameron Lee (LC)
Second Team Offense
QB: Plummie Gardner (P)
RB: Caleb Stevens (R), Andrew Stump (Hardin Northern), Cameron Smith (Ridgemont)
End: Dylan Arnold (LC), LaMonte Nichols (P)
TE: Brandon Barhorst (LC)
C: Peyton Der (USV)
G: Nolan Holthaus (FL), Seth Sargent (LC)
T: Justin Agnew (USV), Trevor Dotson (USV)
Second team Defense
DL: Frank Meyer (FL), Gaven Andersen (R), Seth Brown (LC), Bryce Hipsher (HN)
LB: Andrew Stump (HN), Zayne Hakes (R), Kobe Glover (P), Mike Hoying (FL)
DB: Dylan Arnold (LC), Drew Oglesbee (USV), Zach Wilhelm (HN)
P: Trey Freytag (USV)
Honorable Mention
Jamal Whiteside (P), R.J. Patton (P), Aaron Rush (P), Tate Sholtis (FL), Jake Ward (FL), Austin Siegel (FL), Elliot Gilardi (LC), Jared Rourke (LC), Braiden Sherman (LC), Isaac Smith (USV), Croft Bauer (USV), Wayne Lowery (USV), Cade McKinley (Rid), Brandon Bennett (Rid), Zavier McGue (Rid), Joey Kaeck (R), Hunter Kreglow (R), Joel Wren (R), Chandler Little (Waynesfield-Goshen), Cheyne Tate (W-G), Dustin Klenke (W-G), Nicholas Bame (HN), Logan Lease (HN), Bradlee Watts (HN)
Coach of the year: Josh Spencer (USV)
Offensive Player of the Year: Austin Sloan (RB—USV)
Defensive Player of the Year: Trey Freytag (LB—USV)
Colleges
Women’s Soccer
UNOH 6, Lawrence Tech 0
At UNOH
Goals: Robyn Moodaly, Laura Blanchard 2, Camilla Andersen 2, Marie Adram
Shots on goal: LT 0; UNOH 14
Saves: Heather Derstine (LT) 8; Nadine Stonjek (UNOH) 0
Men’s Soccer
ONU 4, Capital 0
At ONU
Goals: Austin Horton 2, Nathan Libertowski, Jimmy Walkinshaw
Shots on goal: Capital 2; ONU 8
Saves: Dean McNeil (ONU) 2; Justin Niswonger (C) 4