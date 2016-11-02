High school football playoff matchups: Division V – Coldwater

BROOKVILLE (5-5) AT COLDWATER (9-1)

Brookville, which finished 2-4 in the Southwestern Buckeye League, comes into the game with a modest two-game losing streak. Coldwater, which finished tied for first in the Midwest Athletic Conference, won its last three games of the year.

Brookville averages 26.0 points per game. The Blue Devils average 342.3 total yards per game. In the air, the Blue Devils average 283.1 yards a game on the ground and 59.2 yards a game through the air.

Blue Devil running back Bailey Wallen has rushed for 1,632 yards and 24 touchdowns. Quarterback Carter Pickens passed for 592 yards and three touchdowns.

Defensively, the Blue Devils are giving up 25.8 points a game.

Offensively, the Cavaliers averaged 27.2 points per game. Coldwater averages 177 yards a game on the ground and 172 yards a game through the air. Quarterback Dylan Thobe, who led the team in rushing with 709 yards and 14 touchdowns, passed for 1,578 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Defensively, Coldwater gives up an average of 13.8 points per game. The Cavaliers yield an average of 143 yards on the ground and 148 yards through the air.

Coldwater's Dylan Thobe, right, celebrates a 35-18 win against Canton Central Catholic with teammate Jack Hemmelgarn in a OHSAA Division V championship high school football win last December. The Cavaliers are back in the playoffs again this year. Paul Vernon | AP