High school football playoff matchups: Division VII – Ada, Crestview, Leipsic, Fort Recovery, Minster, Upper Scioto Valley

CRESTVIEW (7-3) AT TIFFIN CALVERT (7-3)

Tiffin Calvert went 4-0 in the Sandusky Bay Conference to take first place. The Senecas had losses to state-ranked Swanton and Norwalk St. Paul. Calvert’s third loss was to Seneca East.

Crestview ended the season fourth in the NWC with a 4-3 record. The Knights lost to playoff-bound Ada, Jefferson and Spencerville.

The Senecas are averaging 40.4 points a game and 42.9 total yards a game. Running back Fred Fabrizio picked up 869 yards and scored 11 touchdowns to lead Calvert. Quarterback Park Hemminger has passed for 1,946 yards and 27 touchdowns. Corbin Kanter is the leading receiver with 45 catches for 575 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Crestview averaged 33.2 points a game. The Knights were first in total offense in the NWC with an average of 381 yards a game and ranked third in the league in rushing (254.2 yards a game) and fourth in the league in passing (127.1 yards a game). Quarterback Drew Kline led the team in rushing with 1,171 yards and 21 touchdowns and threw for 1,261 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Defensively, Calvert is giving up an average 18.1 points per game. The Senecas are yielding an average of 178.4 yards on the ground a game and 118.1 yards a game through the air. Josh Recker leads the team in tackles with 112.

The Knights’ defense is giving up an average of 21.3 points a game. Crestview ranked second in the NWC in total yards allowed (219.8 yards per game), passing yards allowed (98 yards per game) and rushing yards allowed (121.8 yards per game).

LEIPSIC (7-3) AT HICKVILLE (7-3)

Leipsic, with a 6-2 league record, finished second in the Blanchard Valley Conference. The Vikings lost their season finale to Arlington. Earlier in the year, they lost to Columbus Grove and state-ranked McComb.

Hicksville finished second in the Green Meadows conference with a 6-1 mark. The Aces lost their season opener to Archbold, and their lone conference loss was to state-ranked Defiance Ayersville.

Leipsic averages 28.7 points a game. The Vikings averaged 176.9 yards a game passing and 86.7 yards rushing a game. Quarterback Dylan Schroeder has thrown for 1,769 yards and 19 touchdowns. Gavin Lomeli led the club in rushing with 793 yards and five touchdowns. Colin Riemen led the club in receptions with 46 catches and 697 yards and five touchdowns.

Leipsic is averaging 26.4 points a game.

Defensively, the Vikings are surrendering an average 15.8 points a game. They are holding the opposition to an average of 43.1 rushing yards a game and 191.9 average through the air.

Hicksville is giving up an average of 17 points per game.

SIDNEY LEHMAN (7-3) AT MINSTER (6-4)

Minster against Lehman is a rematch of a regular-season game, which the Wildcats won 44-21 on Sept. 3.

Lehman tied for the Northwest Central Conference championship with Upper Scioto Valley, and Minster was fourth in the Midwest Athletic Conference.

The Wildcats are led on offense by quarterback Jared Huelsman, who passed for 1,598 yards and rushed for exactly 1,000 yards.

Bryce Schmiesing rushed for more than 800 yards and has caught 36 passes. Jon Niemeyer has 10 touchdown catches and averages 20 yards per catch.

Issac Schmiesing, Bryce Schmiesing and Anthony Boehnlein are the top tacklers for the Wildcats.

For Lehman, quarterback Elliott Gilardi has passed for 1,190 yards and 15 touchdowns and rushed for 507 yards. Running back Owen Smith has gained 712 yards and Jake Earhart has rushed for 464 in an injury plagued season.

This is the second time Minster has played Lehman in a playoff game. The other meeting was in a regional championship game in 2010.

FORT RECOVERY (6-4) AT ADA (7-3)

Fort Recovery finished 4-4 in the MAC, with losses to playoff-bound Coldwater, St. Henry and Marion Local. The Indians also lost to Versailles.

Ada placed third in the NWC with a 5-2 mark. The Bulldogs lost to playoff-bound and state-ranked Spencerville, Arlington and Jefferson.

Fort Recovery averaged 22.4 points per game. Running back Will Homan led the MAC in rushing with 1,089 yards and 13 touchdowns. Homan also has 16 catches for 306 yards and three touchdowns. Quarterback Caleb Martin has passed for 1,207 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Ada averaged 30.3 points per game. Ada is ranked first yards passing (303.4 yards a game) and fourth in the NWC in total yards (330.7 yards a game). Bulldog quarterback Seth Conley led the NWC in passing with 3,017 yards passing and 33 touchdowns. The Bulldogs have three of the top five receivers in the NWC, with Chase Sumner leading the league with 81 catches for 1,007 yards and 10 touchdowns. Teammates Owen Conley has 60 catches for 704 yards and four touchdowns, and Jordan Bailey had 37 catches for 569 yards and eight touchdowns.

Defensively, Fort Recovery gave up 18.2 points per game. Ethan Shoen led the Indians in tackles with 74 tackles.

Ada is surrendering 21.3 points per game. The Bulldogs rank fifth in the league in total yards allowed (291.9 yards a game) and rushing yards allowed (173.9 yards a game). Ada led the NWC in interceptions with 13.

Crestview receiver Wade Sheets awaits the ball during a regular-season game at Delphos Jefferson. The Knights were first in total offense in the NWC with an average of 381 yards a game and ranked third in the league in rushing (254.2 yards a game) and fourth in the league in passing (127.1 yards a game). http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_Crestview-1.jpg Crestview receiver Wade Sheets awaits the ball during a regular-season game at Delphos Jefferson. The Knights were first in total offense in the NWC with an average of 381 yards a game and ranked third in the league in rushing (254.2 yards a game) and fourth in the league in passing (127.1 yards a game). Kelli Cardinal | The Lima News Ada wide receiver Chase Sumner carries the ball past Columbus Grove defensive lineman Rece Roney in the first quarter of their regular-season outing at Columbus Grove. Ada led the Northwest Conference with 303.4 passing yards per game. Sumner leading the league with 81 catches for 1,007 yards and 10 touchdowns. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_Ada-1.jpg Ada wide receiver Chase Sumner carries the ball past Columbus Grove defensive lineman Rece Roney in the first quarter of their regular-season outing at Columbus Grove. Ada led the Northwest Conference with 303.4 passing yards per game. Sumner leading the league with 81 catches for 1,007 yards and 10 touchdowns. Kelli Cardinal | The Lima News