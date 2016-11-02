High school football playoff matchups: Division VI – Delphos Jefferson, Marion Local, Spencerville, St. Henry

WEST LIBERTY-SALEM (6-4) AT MARION LOCAL (9-1)

West Liberty-Salem, on a four-game winning streak, finished fourth in the Ohio Heritage Conference Football. The Tigers had losses to state-ranked Mechanicsburg as well as Greeneview, Valley View and Benjamin Logan.

The Tigers are averaging 35.9 points per game.

Defensively, West Liberty-Salem is giving up 19.3 points per game.

Marion Local is averaging 35.7 points per game. The Flyers are averaging more than 230 yards a game on the ground.

Defensively, the Flyers are giving up an average of 4.4 points per game. Marion Local is giving up an average of 115.7 yards a game. The Flyers are surrendering an average of 23 yards on the ground.

CINCINNATI SUMMIT COUNTRY DAY (7-3) AT DELPHOS JEFFERSON (9-1)

Country Day finished second in the Miami Valley Conference with a 3-1 record behind Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy. The Silver Knights have put together a three-game win streak to end the season.

Delphos Jefferson went undefeated in the Northwest Conference to capture its fourth-straight league crown. Jefferson’s lone loss came to state power Coldwater, 20-6, in the second week of the season.

The Silver Knights are averaging 36.4 points a game. Quarterback Zaim Davis passed for 2,108 yards and 20 touchdowns. Running back Wil Eads accounted for 794 yards and seven touchdowns, and receiver Xavier Johnson had 51 receptions for 919 yards and nine touchdowns.

Defensively, the Silver Knights are giving up an average of 15.3 points a game. Defensive end Andrew Bissmeyer leads to the team in tackles with 87 and has recorded 20.5 sacks.

Jefferson was second in the NWC in total yards with 3,800, and the Wildcats running game averaged 300 yards a game. Running back Hunter Binkley led the NWC in rushing with 1,665 yards and 14 touchdowns. Backfield mate Brenen Auer accounted for 986 yards and 14 touchdowns.

The Wildcat defense was first in the NWC with total yards allowed (2006), yards rushing allowed (116.1 average per game) and yards passing allowed (84.5 average per game). Defensive back Jace Stockwell was first in the NWC in interceptions with five.

ST. HENRY (7-3) AT SPENCERVILLE (8-2)

St. Henry finished second in the Midwest Athletic Conference, with its two losses coming to state-ranked Coldwater and Marion Local. The Redskins have won their final five games of the regular season.

Spencerville, which lost its regular season finale to Jefferson, 19-13, finished second in the Northwest Conference. The Bearcats’ only other loss came in the first game of the season to state-ranked Patrick Henry.

The Redskins are averaging 26.2 points per game. Running back Ryan Luttmer has 563 yards and nine touchdowns. Quarterback Daylon Lange has passed for 1,007 yards and seven touchdowns. Receiver Blake Hoyng has 16 catches for 419 yard for an average of 25.8 yards a catch.

Spencerville averages 33 points a game.The Bearcats were first in rushing in the NWC with a game average of 326.3. The Bearcats had three players in the top 10 of the NWC in rushing. Running back Calvin Wilson finished fourth in rushing in the NWC with 1,181 yards and 17 touchdowns. Teammates Chris Picker accumulated 899 yards and 14 touchdowns, and Keaton Lotz added 754 yards and seven touchdowns.

Defensively, the Redskins gave up an average of 12.7 points per game. Mitch Schwieterman leads the team in tackles with 87. Parker Link has six interceptions.

For the Bearcats, the defense is limiting teams to 16.6 points a game. Spencerville allowed an average of 169.9 yards on the ground and 104.3 passing yards a game. Defensive back Cody Dickson tied for second in the NWC in interceptions with four.

Delphos Jefferson’s Brenen Auer (6) has running room thanks to blocking by Tyler Gorman, left, and Dylan Nagel (63) during their game against Spencerville on Oct. 27. The Wildcats won the Northwest Conference, thanks to a running game that averaged 300 yards per outing. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_Jefferson-1.jpg Delphos Jefferson’s Brenen Auer (6) has running room thanks to blocking by Tyler Gorman, left, and Dylan Nagel (63) during their game against Spencerville on Oct. 27. The Wildcats won the Northwest Conference, thanks to a running game that averaged 300 yards per outing. Dennis Saam | The Lima News Spencerville’s Calvin Wilson (7) looks to shake past Delphos Jefferson’s Jace Stockwell during an Oct. 27 game. The Bearcats had three players in the top 10 of the NWC in rushing, led by Wilson’s 1,181 yards and 17 touchdowns. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_Spencerville-1.jpg Spencerville’s Calvin Wilson (7) looks to shake past Delphos Jefferson’s Jace Stockwell during an Oct. 27 game. The Bearcats had three players in the top 10 of the NWC in rushing, led by Wilson’s 1,181 yards and 17 touchdowns. Dennis Saam | The Lima News